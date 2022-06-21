ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

More Californians are gaining broadband internet access. But Black and Latino households still lag

By Christian Martinez
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dDG6I_0gHG6pNg00

More Californians are gaining access to broadband internet, but Black and Latino households still lag behind their white counterparts, according to an analysis of the latest available American Community Survey data.

The Public Policy Institute of California, which recently presented the findings, noted that the U.S. Census Bureau survey paints a picture of expanding but unequal access to high-speed internet service in the state at a time when reliable internet service became a necessity for remote work and school.

The data come from the 2020 American Community Survey, which the institute said was limited by "substantial nonresponse bias" because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We present these ACS findings cautiously, and we do not make direct comparisons with prior years," the institute wrote.

According to those "experimental data," 85% of California households had high-speed internet in 2020 while 94% had internet access of any kind, including cellphone data plans.

Eighty-seven percent of white households had access to high-speed internet, compared with 83% of Black households and 80% of Latino ones.

The divides were not only among racial groups; households headed by adults 65 or older or non-college graduates lagged behind younger and college-educated households. Likewise, households with an annual income below $50,000 were less likely to have access to broadband than wealthier households.

Additionally, 15% of both Black and Latino households, and 23% of low-income households, reported not having a laptop, desktop or "other computing device" at home.

"Notably, 5% of households with school-age children did not have home access to a device," the institute wrote.

The access gap is seen in miniature in the Los Angeles Unified School District, where an estimated 20% of students — about 90,000 children out of 450,000 — lack access to broadband entirely or don't have enough bandwidth to meet academic requirements.

Some students reported that remote schoolwork, in addition to multiple other internet users online at the same time, resulted in disruptions and disconnections.

The district announced a $50-million initiative last month to offer internet access to families who may struggle to pay for it.

Additionally, the institute noted, Federal Communications Commission estimates suggest that 3.7 million households are eligible for federal programs that discount or subsidize broadband access, but that only 1.4 million had enrolled.

"Nonetheless, these programs have helped increase digital access," the institute wrote.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 24

Anna Sanders
2d ago

we're paying 70$/month for our internet so can blacks and browns if they're willing to pay for it TOO.internet providers are NOT racists...they love American DOLLARS...if you are expecting to get it for free and call it racism when you don't get it for not paying for it...then it's ludicrous...

Reply(2)
6
Bradley Byrd II
2d ago

that is because of the people who brainwash these kids that America is racists against them !!

Reply(3)
7
Related
Washington Examiner

California's homeless encampments are health and public safety hazards

For a state that prides itself on its liberal values and its high gross domestic product, California’s homeless encampments continue to be a national disgrace. The city of Berkeley has revealed that it has removed 75 tons of trash and hazardous waste from homeless encampments between September 2021 and March 2022. The city’s encampments were littered with raw sewage, human waste, drug paraphernalia, and rodents, which were flowing out onto sidewalks and roads. Weekly trash collections led to the removal of nearly 500 pounds of garbage per homeless person per year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
KTLA

California returns $1.1 billion in likely fraudulent unemployment benefits

About $1.1 billion in unused unemployment benefits returned to California on Tuesday, money state officials said was most likely attempted fraud during the pandemic. The money had been sitting on 780,000 Bank of America debit cards that were never used. State officials worked with Bank of America to make sure those benefits did not belong […]
calmatters.org

Controversy over Asian American education embroils Capitol

Move over, ethnic studies and “woke math” — there’s a new education controversy in California. A bill that would encourage schools to teach students in grades 1 through 12 about Asian American and Pacific Islander contributions to the history of California and America has stalled in the state Legislature — despite bipartisan support and the backing of California’s most prominent Asian American officials, including Attorney General Rob Bonta, Treasurer Fiona Ma and Controller Betty Yee.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Eater

The Federal Government Just Dealt a Blow to California State Animal Law

The president just mettled with animal farmers in California, but, maybe more significantly, with animal rights activists in the state. According to the Chronicle, the Biden administration asked the Supreme Court to reinstate pork producers’ lawsuit against Proposition 12, a law setting minimum cage standards for pigs, chickens, and veal calves. The companies who brought the suit— the National Pork Producers Council and the National Farm Bureau Federation — argue the law interferes too greatly with transnational commerce. The administration, for what it’s worth, is arguing courts should not have dismissed the suit, not that the law itself is unconstitutional.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Internet Access#U S Census Bureau#Lag#Racism#Californians#Latino#American Community Survey#The U S Census Bureau#Acs
SFGate

California Senate rejects involuntary servitude amendment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A proposal aimed at removing the last remnant of slavery from California law failed to pass the state Senate on Thursday after Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration warned it could cost taxpayers billions of dollars by forcing the state to pay prisoners a $15-per-hour minimum wage.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
KABC

Your tax dollars going to build million-dollar apartments some one more deserving will be getting.

(Undated) — There’s a big price tag for building affordable housing units in California. The Los Angeles Times reports it’s costing more than one-million dollars per apartment to be constructed in over half a dozen of those types of complexes. Prices for labor and materials have all gone up and have been part of the reason for the high construction costs. The Times also says building low income housing face stricter guidelines when it comes to environmental and labor standards. Democratic Assemblyman Tim Grayson is putting together a measure to address the issue, and says something has to be done to bring down the cost.
LOS ANGELES, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Constitutional Amendment Introduced to End Top 2 Primary System in California

SACRAMENTO, CA – Today Assemblyman Kevin Kiley (R-Rocklin) announced the introduction of Assembly Constitutional Amendment 16, which would give voters the opportunity to end California’s Top 2 Primary election system. “The Top 2 Primary is making a farce of our democracy with gamesmanship, fluke outcomes, and the disenfranchisement...
CALIFORNIA STATE
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s plan to provide food assistance to undocumented residents leaves some out

CALIFORNIA IS POISED to become the first state in the nation to extend food assistance benefits to some undocumented immigrants. But advocates say it’s not enough. The budget bill the state legislature passed Monday includes a proposal by Gov. Gavin Newsom to allow immigrants age 55 and older who are currently shut out of food stamps programs to receive the benefits.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
327K+
Followers
64K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy