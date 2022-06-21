ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Watch Live: Jan. 6 hearings resume Tuesday

By Sydney Kalich
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tvGSc_0gHG6l6000

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is set to hear from elections workers and local officials who warded off former President Donald Trump’s pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

This is the fourth televised public hearing investigating the insurrection at the Capitol. The hearing is expected to focus on Trump’s efforts to undo now-President Joe Biden’s victory by leaning on officials in key battleground states to reject ballots outright or to submit alternative electors for the final tally in Congress.

Embattled Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is scheduled to testify about Trump’s phone call asking him to “find 11,780” votes that could flip the state to prevent Biden’s election victory.

Raffensperger, with his deputy Gabe Sterling and Arizona’s Republican state House Speaker Rusty Bowers, are scheduled to be key witnesses, along with Wandrea “Shay” Moss, a former Georgia election worker who, with her mother, have said they faced such severe public harassment from Trump allies they felt unable to live normal lives.

NewsNation will live stream the hearings at 1 pm ET. You can watch the hearing live in the player above.

For prior coverage of previous hearings, click here

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

June 21, 2022 Election Results

In Georgia, Democrats were choosing their nominee for secretary of state in primary runoff elections. They’re voting on a position that assumed new importance after former President Donald Trump cast doubt on Georgia’s 2020 election results, making false claims of widespread voter fraud. Democrats will also be selecting candidates for lieutenant governor, labor commissioner, insurance […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House#State#Republican#Newsnation#The Associated Press#Nexstar Media Inc
People

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger Warns of Nation's Violence After Someone Threatens to Execute Him, His Family

Rep. Adam Kinzinger is sharing a firsthand look at the threats he and his family have received since he became an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump. On Sunday, the Republican shared a threatening letter on Twitter that had been addressed to his wife, Sofia Boza-Holman — a former communications staffer for then-Vice President Mike Pence — and mailed to their home.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

FBI raids homes and new subpoenas issued as January 6 committee pushes back hearings over fresh evidence

Federal agents issued new subpoenas regarding the January 6 riot at the US Capitol and raided the homes of two people involved in the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election, The Washington Post reported. The FBI confirmed to The Post that it conducted authorised law enforcement activity at the home of Brad Carver, who allegedly signed a document to be a Trump elector, as well as Thomas Lane, who worked on Trump’s effort to overturn the election in Arizona and New Mexico.Other would-be participants in former president Donald Trump’s scheme to send an alternate slate of electors to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Adam Schiff says the January 6 select committee could 'certainly' subpoena Mike Pence: Fellow panel member Jamie Raskin calls the former VP a 'hero' for resisting calls to overturn the election

The January 6 select committee is considering subpoenaing 'hero' Mike Pence for his testimony after presenting the case on Thursday that there was an immense Trump-world pressure campaign on him to stop Congress from certifying the Electoral College results. 'We're not taking anything off the table in terms of witnesses...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: Jan. 6 Committee hearings – Day 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee is using Thursday’s hearing to show the pressure that Donald Trump put on the Justice Department to install a loyalist at the helm who would pursue the then-president’s false claims of voter fraud and stop the certification of the 2020 election that Democrat Joe Biden won.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Takeaways from second day of Trump Jan. 6 hearings

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - Top advisers to then-President Donald Trump told him that his claims of widespread election fraud were unfounded and would not reverse his election loss, but he refused to listen, according to testimony on Monday at a hearing of the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. read more.
POTUS
CBS News

January 6 committee posts new footage of Capitol tour, prepares for next hearing

The House select committee investigating the January 6 riot has posted new footage it says shows Georgia Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk giving a tour of the Capitol one day before the attack. The committee says a participant in that tour, who was seen photographing hallways and staircases, marched on the Capitol and threatened lawmakers the next day. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killions joins CBS News' Errol Barnett and Elaine Quijano to discuss the video and what to expect at Thursday's hearing.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

The GOP keeps slamming Biden over inflation, but it has no solutions to offer

Republicans want you to believe that inflation in the United States is not part of a global problem but is 100% President Joe Biden’s fault. Just check out their recent over-the-top rhetoric. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has blamed Biden for “creating raging inflation.” In a tweet, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called inflation “#BidenFlation,” saying it was caused by Biden’s policies. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., even made a speech on the Senate floor last week focused on inflation, in which he detailed the rising prices of goods, gas, etc., all leading to the crescendo that it was Biden and the Democrats' fault.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy