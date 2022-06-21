ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

What is a federal gas tax holiday?

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cj7Bj_0gHG6kDH00

(NEXSTAR) — President Biden hopes to make a final decision on whether to support a federal gas tax holiday in the coming days as high prices at the pump put pressure on Americans already facing some of the worst inflation in decades. The holiday could save motorists nearly 20 cents per gallon of gasoline.

The current federal gas tax is about 18.4 cents, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration . The tax itself is imposed on those producing the gasoline, which then impacts the prices we pay at the pump.

Simply put, a federal gas tax holiday would temporarily suspend the 18.4-cent gas tax. It doesn’t, however, mean you’ll pay 18.4 cents less per gallon of gas at the pump.

Gas prices are high now, but they’ve been worse before: Here’s when

Earlier this year, the Penn Wharton Budget Model estimated that suspending the federal gas tax from March to December would cut the average per-capita gasoline spending by between just $16 and $47. The savings could be even smaller if oil and gas companies – from whom the gas tax is collected – don’t pass the tax savings on to consumers.

Two lawmakers, Sens. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), introduced legislation in February to suspend the federal gas tax until next year. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently called it “an idea that’s certainly worth considering.”

The legislation by Hassan and Kelly calls for any price relief to be passed on to consumers instead of oil and gas companies, CNBC reports . Gas tax holidays in Connecticut, Georgia, and Maryland did help consumers save at the pump, a new report from the Penn Wharton Budget Model found. In these states, the majority of the savings went to consumers, instead of service stations and others in the energy sector.

A federal gas tax holiday could mean some relief for motorists, but it could negatively impact the country’s infrastructure. The tax revenue is used to help pay for U.S. highways. Without the federal gas tax, nearly $15 billion in tax revenue would be lost, according to Kiplinger , a business and finance news site.

Temporarily suspending the gas tax is one of the few tools the federal government has to cut gas prices, Kiplinger explains. Other options include tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, encouraging oil production, and allowing more ethanol in gasoline.

The Biden administration has already released oil from the U.S. strategic reserve and increased ethanol blending for the summer, in addition to sending a letter last week to oil refiners urging them to increase their refining capacity. Yet those efforts have yet to reduce price pressures meaningfully.

Congressional action is necessary to suspend the federal gas tax. In March, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) rejected the idea of suspending the federal gas tax, saying it wouldn’t help consumers much because oil companies wouldn’t be required to pass on the savings.

States also have their own gas tax and, in all but Alaska, that rate is higher than the federal gas tax. Some states are still considering gas tax breaks, while others have already approved some sort of local pump relief.

Californians, for example, are awaiting gas rebate checks. New Yorkers saw their prices dip at the start of June when the state cut its gas tax by roughly 16 cents .

The Hill’s Brett Samuels and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Maryland State
State
Connecticut State
State
Georgia State
News 8 WROC

Two sentenced for kidnapping of Rochester mail carrier

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two of the three defendants involved in the kidnapping of a federal employee were sentenced to time in prison, authorities from the Department of Justice announced today. Back in December 2021, 39-year-old Mark Rogers and 36-year-old Joseph “Gus” Way plead guilty to the kidnapping, along with 37-year-old Tashara Levans. According to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Janet Yellen
News 8 WROC

Fatal New York fire ruled a homicide

EPHRATAH, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police from Fonda are continuing to investigate a fatal fire that occurred in Ephratah. According to NYSP, the fire occurred on May 13, 2022, at 517 State Highway 67 in Ephratah. Troopers responded to the address around 3:56 p.m. as crews from the Ephratah Volunteer Fire Department worked […]
FONDA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Tax Holiday#Ethanol#Oil And Gas#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#U S Treasury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy