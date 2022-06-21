ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Settlement, TX

Good Samaritan helps White Settlement police capture stolen car suspect

By Curt Lewis
 2 days ago

White Settlement police are giving a big thank-you to a Good Samaritan who helped in a police foot pursuit.

White Settlement officials say two police officers were chasing a stolen car suspect. In upper 90s heat and wearing 25 pounds of gear including body armor, one of the officers fell behind.

But driver Jimmy Davis stopped and asked if Corporal Jon Porter needed a lift. Davis dropped him off at the scene where Porter's partner had captured their suspect.

We continue to recover fugitives and stolen cars from our Flock Safety System. On Saturday, two WSPD Officers responded...

Posted by White Settlement Police Department on Sunday, June 19, 2022

Police Chief Christopher Cook was quick to thank Davis, saying the partnership between police and the community they serve is the key to having a safe city.

