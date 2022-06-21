ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Live: Jan. 6 hearings resume Tuesday

By Sydney Kalich
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol is set to hear from elections workers and local officials who warded off former President Donald Trump’s pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

This is the fourth televised public hearing investigating the insurrection at the Capitol. The hearing is expected to focus on Trump’s efforts to undo now-President Joe Biden’s victory by leaning on officials in key battleground states to reject ballots outright or to submit alternative electors for the final tally in Congress.

Embattled Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is scheduled to testify about Trump’s phone call asking him to “find 11,780” votes that could flip the state to prevent Biden’s election victory.

Raffensperger, with his deputy Gabe Sterling and Arizona’s Republican state House Speaker Rusty Bowers, are scheduled to be key witnesses, along with Wandrea “Shay” Moss, a former Georgia election worker who, with her mother, have said they faced such severe public harassment from Trump allies they felt unable to live normal lives.

NewsNation will live stream the hearings at 1 pm ET. You can watch the hearing live in the player above.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WEKU

The Jan. 6 committee holds its fourth hearing today. Here's what we know

The members of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol will focus on former President Donald Trump's attempts to pressure state officials to overturn the 2020 presidential election at their fourth hearing on Tuesday afternoon. The testimony at the hearing "will demonstrate that President Trump...
POTUS
CBS News

DOJ requests witness transcripts after third day of Jan 6. public hearings

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol turned its attention to former President Donald Trump's campaign’s pressure on former Vice President Mike Pence. The panel claimed that former President Donald Trump's intense public pressure campaign against his own vice president to overturn his election loss put Pence's life at risk. Nikole Killion reports from Capitol Hill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Looking ahead to the third public hearing of House Jan. 6 committee this Thursday

The House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot will hold its third public hearing on Thursday, June 16. CBS News' Errol Barnett and Lana Zak talk with CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane about what to expect at the next session, the role played by the Justice Department, and the trial of a man who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 with a Confederate flag.
CONGRESS & COURTS
