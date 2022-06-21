Board endorses Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal
NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter’s board is recommending that shareholders approve the proposed $44 billion sale of the company to billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Musk reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition last week during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees, though shares of Twitter remain far below his offering price, signaling considerable doubt that it will happen.Musk says recession ‘is inevitable at some point’
Shares are up about 3% before the opening bell Tuesday, far short of the $54.20 per share that Musk has offered for each share.
