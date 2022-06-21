ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

‘Not safe anymore’: Portland confronts the limits of its support for homeless services

nypressnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — Michelle Farris never expected to become homeless, but here she was, sifting through garbage and towering piles of debris accumulated along a roadway on the outskirts of northeast Portland. Farris, 51, has spent much of her adult life in Oregon and has vivid memories of this area alongside...

nypressnews.com

Comments / 32

Joe Brito
3d ago

The problem with Portland is their runaway progressive empathy has exacerbated their homeless problem and regressed Portland. Decriminalizing small amounts of drugs only encourages more drug use. Combine that with allowing homeless people to camp out in the open on public land? The obvious end result is open drug using encampments. Defunding police and making it harder for police in Portland adds to the problem as well. Having progressive DA’s that don’t hold criminals accountable for their actions also contributes.

Reply
43
Joe Public
3d ago

you know I've gotten robbed 5 times. the last time my purse and school bag got stolen. I work 5 jobs to pay bills. I'm a single mother. my mom's funeral book was in the stuff they stole plus my computer. no one helped. not even the police. so I'm confused on why they can't just try to get a job. I know homeless people that work. I know people that have fell on hard times. Everyone has some type of vice, but you need to not let it run you.

Reply(3)
28
Rolly Hoyt
3d ago

keep on voting blue dummys it will only get worse! I changed to red along time ago when they quit making any kind of sense at all! Think about it!

Reply(4)
25
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

New program will install 15,000 AC units across Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been a year since Portland’s record-breaking heat wave that killed 96 people state-wide. The heat wave prompted a new program called the Heat Response Program, created by the Portland Clean Energy Fund, to help those most vulnerable to heat in the future. PCEF...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Avoiding tragedy: Multnomah County gets ahead of the heat

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Multnomah County had some of the most heat-related deaths across Oregon during last June’s deadly heat wave. Officials reported 72 deaths, all the victims 48 years old or older. This year, officials say there will be 18 cooling centers across the county where people can...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Skanner News

Increased Emergency Snap Benefits Continue in July

(Salem) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in July. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. These emergency benefits are a temporary support that Oregon can provide because of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency.
OREGON STATE
Estacada News

$9.7 million awarded to build rental homes in Estacada

The money awarded by the Oregon Housing Stability Council will go toward building 625 new affordable rentals and homes for ownership.Oregon Housing and Community Services (HCS) has awarded over $73.33 million toward the construction of 625 affordable homes in Oregon counties that have been affected by wildfires, including Clackamas County's own Estacada. Of the total, $9.7 million is slated to go to construction of 36 apartment homes at Estacada Apartments. A 2019 Housing Needs Analysis for the city of Estacada called for additional housing diversity, noting that from 2013-17, 78% of Estacada's housing was single-family detached dwellings. Affordable...
ESTACADA, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Clackamas, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
pdxmonthly.com

The Northern Clark County Scenic Drive Is a Blast to the Past

Feel like a road trip but don’t have the time or the gas money to go too far? A quick getaway just north of Vancouver, the Northern Clark County Scenic Drive takes you off of Interstate 5 and onto twisty two-lane roads through rural Washington. The 70-mile loop skirts past farmland, waterfalls, and historic sites.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supportive Housing#Homelessness#Downtown Portland#Affordable Housing#Mt St Helens
khn.org

Sobering Lessons in Untying the Knot of a Homeless Crisis

PORTLAND, Ore. — Michelle Farris never expected to become homeless, but here she was, sifting through garbage and towering piles of debris accumulated along a roadway on the outskirts of Northeast Portland. Farris, 51, has spent much of her adult life in Oregon, and has vivid memories of this area alongside the lumbering Columbia River when it was pristine, a place for quiet walks.
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

Oregon Fish Screening Task Force, June 23

SALEM, Ore – Oregon’s Fish Screening Task Force meets Thursday and Friday, June 23-24 in Salem. On June 23, the Task Force will visit several project sites in the Willamette Valley. With advance notice, the public can attend the field trip via their own transportation. The June 24 meeting is held 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at ODFW headquarters in Salem, and the public may attend in person or virtually through Teams. The agenda includes updates on the Fish Screening Program, projects, and funding. Public participation is encouraged, and you must pre-register 48 hours in advance to provide verbal testimony. Public comments will be heard at 10 a.m. Written comments will be accepted and are encouraged. When registering to speak, please provide your first and last name, which agenda item you wish to speak to, and a valid email address and phone number. To register to speak during the meeting send an email to Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov and include the information listed above. You do not need to pre-register to provide written comment. The seven-member Fish Screening Task Force meets twice annually and as needed, as decided by the Task Force, to advise ODFW on fish screening policies and issues. Task Force members represent agriculture, fishing and conservation, and the general public. Additional information on the Task Force or the ODFW Fish Screening Program is available on the ODFW website or by contacting Katherine Nordholm, ODFW Fish Screening Program Coordinator, at (503) 947-6274 or Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov. Reasonable accommodations will be provided as needed for individuals requesting assistive hearing devices, sign language interpreters or large-print materials. Individuals needing these types of accommodations may call the Information and Education Division at 800-720-6339 or 503-947-6002 at least 24-hours in advance of the meeting.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Some Oregon gun laws now in gray area after Supreme Court ruling, law expert says

PORTLAND, Ore. — Bells tolled at the Augustana Lutheran church in Northeast Portland Thursday morning, one chime for every 98 Oregon lives lost to gun violence this year. For months, leaders at the church have rallied in support of initiatives pushing for more gun control. This week's news conference at the church comes in the immediate wake of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) Ruling that could challenge the future of gun laws.
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
kptv.com

Rent hikes in Portland: One tenant shares their struggle

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Rents are rising dramatically in the Portland Metro Area. A recent study found in the last year, rent for a one bedroom apartment has gone up nearly nine percent in Portland, and about 14 percent in Beaverton and Hillsboro. Zumper, the rental listing website that conducted...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland City Council may roll back security deposit policy rule for rental housing

Portland city commissioners will decide next week whether to roll back parts of a tenant protection ordinance to settle a lawsuit brought by a group of landlords. The rules at issue, passed in 2020 as part of a broader suite of tenant protections, required landlords to provide renters upon move-in with an inventory of property — like appliances, fixtures or equipment — that would be covered by their security deposit. The landlords were barred from dipping into security deposits to repair or replace items not included in the list, and they could only charge for the depreciated value of that item rather than the cost of a brand-new replacement.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: City to Remove Deposit Protections, Trump Election Pressure Led to Home Harassment, and Trimet's Service Shortage Continues

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon, Portland! Fire in the...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy