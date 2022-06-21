Pair arrested for writing fake checks to the Livingston Sheriff's Office

A man and woman in Livingston Parish are charged with a scheme to pass fake checks... at the jail.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard confirms that Crystal Jackson, of Denham Springs, and Gerald Ford, of Baton Rouge are booked for passing the fake checks.

Ford was already in police custody in Livingston Parish on unrelated charges. He was rebooked on these new charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Jackson is charged with 24 counts of Monetary Instrument Abuse.

“These two conspired to pass multiple fake checks through an LPSO inmate commissary account,” says Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard. “The day it was discovered - the two were identified & charged.”