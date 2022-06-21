ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Why are braces made with metal?

By Maggie Galloway
Popular Science
Popular Science
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3YQL_0gHG68x200

WE’VE BEEN using metal to fine-tune our smiles since ancient times. In Egypt, archaeologists have found evidence of gold wires attached to teeth dating from as early as 2500 BCE. But it wasn’t until the 19th and early 20th centuries that orthodontic innovation picked up speed. In 1928, the American dentist Edward Angle published a series of articles describing what came to be known as the “edgewise appliance.” It had the same fundamentals as the braces used today but was much clunkier, with wide metal bands wrapped around each tooth.

Despite newer, gentler options, like plastic aligners, many orthodontists still choose versions of this tough hardware to capitalize on metal’s chomper-pulling power.

Modern braces consist of three main parts: brackets, archwires, and ligatures. Orthodontists glue the rectangular brackets, usually metal, to each tooth. These pieces act like sophisticated handles, enabling experts to precisely move teeth, says Hera Kim-Berman, a clinical associate professor of dentistry at the University of Michigan. Archwires, one for top teeth and one for the bottom row, extend from the left side of the jaw to the right and fit through slots in the brackets. By applying force, they guide teeth to straighten out over time. Ligatures—made from a range of materials including stainless steel and colorful plastic ties—bind the archwires to the brackets.

Orthodontists earned the nickname “wire benders,” says Kim-Berman, in their quest to select metals with the best mechanical properties—such as formability or stiffness—to align teeth. Gold was the staple for archwires until the 1930s, but it was almost universally abandoned for stainless steel by the 1960s. The silvery substance was stiffer and more resistant to corrosion and could be fashioned into smaller, less noticeable braces.

In the second half of the 20th century, the practice shifted toward highly flexible Space Age archwires, which were mostly made of a nickel-titanium alloy that NASA had developed for spacecraft antennas. These days, orthodontists often select these tools when starting a treatment to correct a crooked smile. They might then swap them with stainless steel or beta-titanium alloy archwires to move the teeth and surrounding bone together more quickly, according to Kim-Berman.

But as in many other everyday products, metal soon gave way to synthetics. In 1999, Invisalign came out with one of the first clear plastic aligners. Its approach uses multiple molds to straighten grins in small doses, along with clear attachments that act much like brackets, Kim-Berman says.

Plastic aligners provide orthodontists with a more aesthetically pleasing option, especially for minor adjustments. But for complex misalignments, practitioners usually still opt for metal braces because they provide enough control and force to “direct traffic,” Kim-Berman says. With metal, they can adjust chompers in any direction; plastic aligners, which can’t exert as much force, might risk “tipping” them diagonally rather than moving the bony unit as a whole, she explains.

Many of the patients who opt for softer materials are adults seeking something removable, Kim-Berman says. Kids, however, frequently want the metal-mouth look—and they’re the ones who most often get orthodontic treatment. So braces, old as they are, are here to stay.

This story originally ran in the Summer 2022 Metal issue of PopSci. Read more PopSci+ stories.

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Amazon is hosting a buy 2, get 1 free sale for a limited time

In brief: Amazon is hosting a three for the price of two sale across an array of product categories including video games. The fine print doesn't mention how long the promotion run for – only that deals are good while supplies last – so if a few items catch your eye, it might be worth grabbing them sooner rather than later.
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Anita Durairaj

The oldest leather shoe in the world has lasted for more than 5,500 years

Oldest leather shoe found in Areni-1 cavePhoto by Pinhasi R, Gasparian B, Areshian G, Zardaryan D, Smith A, et al. ; CC-BY-SA-2.5 A cave located in Armenia was the site of the discovery of a leather shoe reported to be more than 5,500 years old. The moccasin-like shoe was well-preserved and complete. It was found in the Areni-1 cave back in 2008.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metal#Bce#American
AOL Corp

7 places giving away land or money to move there

If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. If you're looking for a change of pace in a brand-new place, but you don't know how you could possibly afford to relocate, consider the fact that there are destinations around the country and world that want your company so badly that they'll give you land, a home and/or big piles of cash to make you a member of their community.
TRAVEL
Popular Science

This is the largest freshwater fish ever caught

This article was originally featured on Field & Stream. From the murky depths of Southeast Asia’s Mekong River, a new world record has emerged. The biggest freshwater fish caught anywhere, ever, was captured and released last week near Koh Preah Island on the Mekong River in the Stung Treng area of northern Cambodia. Fisherman Moul Thun, seeking smaller quarry to sell in the local fish market, accidentally hooked the giant stingray on the night of June 13, using a simple hook and line.
ANIMALS
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Country
Egypt
TODAY.com

Amazon Prime Day early deals have started – what to shop now

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popular Science

Popular Science

43K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy