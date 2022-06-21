ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enjoy $50 off a Sam’s Club Plus membership for a whole year

Inflation is rising at an unprecedented pace, and now even middle-income consumers are beginning to feel the brunt of the increasing cost of goods and oil. For the first time in the past year, reports show that consumers taking home an income between $40,000 to $80,000 managed to surpass low-income shoppers as the demographic that has been most adversely impacted by the rising grocery and gas prices.

More and more people are looking for ways to curb their expenditure, with many resorting to hacks like cutting back on eating at restaurants, considering store brands, choosing less expensive meat cuts, and shopping at warehouse clubs. “The American consumer will go out of their way to save money on gas,” D.A. Davidson analyst Michael Baker told Reuters . “The gas business drives traffic to the parking lot, and then somewhere between 30 percent and 50 percent of those customers end up going into the club and buying something.”

Perhaps the only thing that will make consumers balk at warehouse clubs is the membership prices, which tend to cost hundreds of dollars. Luckily, Sam’s Club is currently offering a deal that nets you a 50 percent discount on a one-year Plus membership.

One of the most popular warehouse clubs in the country, Sam’s Club offers its members high-quality products at an exceptional value unmatched by traditional retail. From groceries and kitchen supplies to electronics and furniture, you’ll find the best deals on the items you want and need. You also get exclusive discounts on hotels, rental cars, live events, attractions, movies, and more. You’ll even get to score more savings with the complimentary household card that lets you enjoy more discounts on already low-priced items.

With this deal, you’ll automatically be a Plus member for a whole year. Along with the usual perks of a Sam’s Club membership, you get to receive a slew of additional privileges, including free shipping, curbside pickup, early shopping advantage, pharmacy, and optical savings, and best of all, members-only fuel savings.

A Sam’s Club Plus membership usually goes for $100, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for only $50 .

Prices subject to change.

