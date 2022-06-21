Deborah J. Scruton

OSWEGO – Dominic J. Clavelli, 91, of Oswego, New York, passed away peacefully at Oswego Hospital, Oswego after a short illness. He was born in Fulton, New York, to the late Vito and Mary (Ferro) Clavelli. Dominic has been a resident of Oswego for most of his life. Mr. Clavelli was a United States Korean War Veteran having retired from the Marine Corp. in 1990 after 24 years of service. During his service he was stationed on the U.S.S. Midway Aircraft Carrier and retired as a Staff Sergeant.

OSWEGO, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO