As the 2022 pool season gets underway, last week it was confirmed that final drawings for the new Pleasantville village pool will soon be completed. Steve Rimkunas, of Rimkunas Engineering, the firm overseeing the project for the village, said the drawings will be submitted at the end of this month to the Westchester County Department of Health to obtain the permits needed for construction. It is expected to take about 12 to 16 weeks before the permits are received, he said.

PLEASANTVILLE, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO