ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie prepares for June 23 Great Race lunch stop

By By Jeromey Hodsdon
Sun Prairie Star
Sun Prairie Star
 2 days ago

The Great Race selected Sun Prairie to be a lunch stop on Thursday, June 23 as a part of the 2022 Hemmings Motor News tour, presented by Hagerty Drivers Club.

Attracting 120 of the world’s finest antique automobiles to Sun Prairie, the Great Race is the world’s premiere old car rally, according to the Downtown Sun Prairie Business Improvement District.

The event begins in Warwick, Rhode Island on June 18 and finishes in Fargo, North Dakota on June 26. Introductions begin at 11:45 a.m. and the first car will roll into Angell Park’s south entrance starting at noon on June 23.

City of Sun Prairie Special Events and Fundraising Coordinator Alyse Peters said the display at Angel Park will last around three hours as each car enters a minute apart from each other and stays for exactly one hour.

“We are excited to come to Sun Prairie and visit the historic Angell Park,” Race Director Jeff Stumb said in the press release.

The Great Race is a nine-day, 2,300 mile stretch road race, stopping at 19 cities across 10 states. It is not a race of speed, but rather a time, speed and distance rally. The vehicles are equipped with a driver and a navigator, and they are given specific instructions that detail each move down to the second.

The cars are scored at a secret checkpoint along the route and are penalized one second for each second they are early or late, with the lowest score determined as the winner.

Teams and cars competing are from all over the globe – Japan, Germany, England, Australia, Canada and the United States. The vintage automobiles date back as early as 1916.

Each stop along the way is free to the public and spectators have unrestricted access to the cars. It’s common for kids to climb in the cars to experience the vehicles first-hand.

Any car built before 1974 is eligible, although most entries were manufactured before World War II.

In 2021, a 1932 Ford won the Great Race that traveled from San Antonio, Texas, to Greenville, South Carolina. The 2022 winner will receive $50,000 of the $150,000 total purse.

According to Stumb, last year there were overnight stops that had more than 10,000 spectators with 250,000 people witnessing the event in total.

The event was started in 1983 by Tom McRae and the name was taken from the 1965 movie, “The Great Race.”

The comedy is based on the real life 1908 automobile race from New York to Paris. In 2004, one of the movie’s stars, Tony Curtis, was a guest of the Great Race and rode in his car from the movie, “The Leslie Special.”

There will be $5 cash-only parking available at Angell Park’s upper lot, located off of Highway N and Grove Street, as well as at Sun Prairie East High School, 888 Grove St. Angell Park will have live music and a variety of food vendors. There is a free shuttle ride from the high school to Angell Park.

The BIDis hopeful for a large turnout.

“We’ve heard as low as 1,500 people to 5,000,” Peters said. “Weather is a huge factor.”

Stumb and the other Great Race directors thought Sun Prairie was a perfect location for a stop on the race. Stumb visited Sun Prairie last July and determined that downtown is the perfect size and Angell Park is a great spot to host car displays. The drivers are coming through Highway 19 and taking a left on Grove Street. When they leave they will drive through Market Street and Main Street downtown.

After the Great Race, Downtown Sun Prairie is hosting Classic Cars from 5-8 p.m. The event is free and family-friendly, with free balloon sculptures for kids and entertainment by Elvis tribute artist Tony Rocker. In addition, there will be cars on display on Market Street.

Comments / 0

Related
captimes.com

Taste the sweetness of summer: Where to pick berries near Madison

Strawberry picking is a summer ritual for many in Wisconsin, but the season doesn’t last long. According to the Wisconsin Berry Growers Association, strawberries are typically in season and available in the state from late May through early July. Weather and high demand play a role in the harvest, causing even shorter seasons for some farmers.
MADISON, WI
94.3 Lite FM

The Most Haunted Road in Wisconsin is Just East of Madison

According to one Wisconsin local, this is the legend all kids talked about growing up in the area. The road is Paradise Road and it is located in Jefferson, Wisconsin. So what makes the road so haunted? It is located in the same town that the infamous Diane Borchardt case happened. Details of that case are graphic so I will opt out of giving you the gruesome details. If you are curious about the case, it is so famous that it was made into a movie and was covered on several true crime documentaries and shows.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

40th year of pontoon rides & rentals help community enjoy Madison lakes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pontoon rides and rentals are being offered at Madison parks for the 40th year through Madison School and Community Recreation’s summer program. Pontoons are available at Tenney Park, Olbrich Park, Warner Park, and Goodspeed Peir for drop-in rides, rentals, and specialty trips, now through September 30.
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

High gas prices may grow popularity of some Wisconsin tourist towns

LAKE GENEVA, Wis.— Summer is king when it comes to tourism in Wisconsin, but high gas prices may have some visitors rethinking their plans. With gas prices hovering at about $5 a gallon throughout much of the state, and even higher in neighboring Illinois, some said they are planning to adjust where they go for the summer.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhode Island#South Carolina#Automobile#Hemmings Motor News#Hagerty Drivers Club
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics/ Infrastructure: I-43 serves Wisconsin (only)

As covered in several earlier FreightWaves Classics articles, there are a number of highways designated as interstate highways that are located only in a single state. Examples include (with links to the articles): Interstate 2, Interstate 4, Interstate 11, Interstate 12, Interstate 14, Interstate 16, Interstate 17, Interstate 19, Interstate 27, and Interstate 37.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

In the 608: New inclusive playground now open in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. – McKee Farms Park now features a playground that is inclusive for all users, including children with disabilities. The new playground allows those with physical or sight limitations to play and interact together with other kids and families in a safe and secure space. This is Dane County’s third all-inclusive playground. The other two are located in the...
FITCHBURG, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin mother offers to wet nurse amidst formula shortage

MT. HOREB, Wis. — One Dane County woman said she will offer her services up as a wet nurse in direct response to the ongoing formula shortage. Brynn Eisele said it saddened her to see families forced into making unsafe decisions as supply chain issues with baby formulas continue. She said that was why she offered a time-honored but potentially taboo way to feed infants.
DANE COUNTY, WI
97ZOK

Your Best Summer is a Wisconsin Adults Only Waterpark and Swim Up Bar

Of course, the Waterpark Capital of the World would have a perfect little escape for grown folks to do their waterpark fun without kids running everywhere. It's going to be a big summer in Wisconsin Dells. Many of the big waterparks made some major upgrades, like this crazy new waterslide-meets-Ferris-wheel ride at Mt. Olympus resort. At this very moment, a naturally-filtered lake and floating water park resort are under construction, with part of the resort open now.
tonemadison.com

Breehan James’ “The Cottage” celebrates “Up North” Wisconsin vacation culture

The show of charming, nostalgic paintings is up at Arts + Literature Laboratory through August 13. In her exhibition The Cottage, showing through August 13 at Arts + Literature Laboratory, artist Breehan James documents the timelessness and beauty of the American “Up North” by creating intimate Plein-air gouache portraits of her family’s Forest County vacation cottage, built in the 1960s by her grandfather and his siblings. This place so rife with nostalgia is a portal connecting the past to the present, reaching from generation to generation, taking viewers back to the playful energy and blissful innocence of youth.
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

Juneteenth has yet to become a paid holiday in Wisconsin

Madison was one of hundreds of communities across the US to celebrate Juneteenth over the weekend. And while the holiday isn’t new, it’s still an uphill battle to get it recognized as one. All US states and the District of Columbia recognize Juneteenth, the holiday that remembers the...
stoughtonnews.com

Joint road projects slated to begin July 5

A joint road reconstruction project between the City of Stoughton and townships of Dunn and Rutland on several road reconstructions is tentatively set to begin Tuesday, July 5 and end Friday, Sept. 2. According to a June 20 town of Rutland news release, the following roads will be closed to...
STOUGHTON, WI
captimes.com

Everyman: Can Mandela Barnes ride relatability to the U.S. Senate?

Mandela Barnes says he’s a typical Wisconsinite. He’s not a millionaire. The son of a public school teacher and an autoworker, he grew up middle class. He knows what it’s like to be eligible for FoodShare and energy assistance payments. In Barnes’ own words, he’s a “regular guy” — as regular as a constitutional officer with a security detail can be, at least.
MADISON, WI
news8000.com

Wisconsin State Building Commission approves $71M in projects

MADISON (WKBT) – Gov. Tony Evers announced the Wisconsin State Building Commission has approved approximately $71 million in projects. The funding tackles key projects across the state and addresses a backlog of deferred maintenance, the governor’s office said. “These projects are critical for modernizing our state’s infrastructure and...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Trailer catches fire after crash in Wisconsin, traffic impacted

ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A semi-tractor trailer started on fire after a crash on I-39/90/94 Thursday morning and Facebook users are giving their best guesses about what was in the trailer. According to a Wisconsin State Patrol Facebook post, lanes going south are impacted and the 511 website showed...
ARLINGTON, WI
Channel 3000

Archaeologists discover historic shipwreck on Oregon coast

MANZANITA, Oregon (KPTV) — For years there’s been talk about treasure buried along the Oregon Coast. Many will remember the Steven Spielberg movie The Goonies, likely inspired by tales passed down through generations about shipwrecks along the coast and treasure to be found. Now archaeologists are continuing to...
MANZANITA, OR
captimes.com

'Did I delete documents? Yes, I did': Gableman takes the stand

The former state Supreme Court justice leading a taxpayer-funded review of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election spent his first two months on the job working from a public library computer, using a now-defunct Yahoo email account and regularly deleting records he deemed irrelevant to his final report. Michael Gableman testified...
Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie Star

Sun Prairie, WI
76
Followers
130
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

Sun Prairie Star has been serving the Sun Prairie and surrounding communities since 1877. Published Fridays and 24/7 online at sunprairiestar.com

 https://www.hngnews.com/sun_prairie_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy