Sun Prairie prepares for June 23 Great Race lunch stop

The Great Race selected Sun Prairie to be a lunch stop on Thursday, June 23 as a part of the 2022 Hemmings Motor News tour, presented by Hagerty Drivers Club.

Attracting 120 of the world’s finest antique automobiles to Sun Prairie, the Great Race is the world’s premiere old car rally, according to the Downtown Sun Prairie Business Improvement District.

The event begins in Warwick, Rhode Island on June 18 and finishes in Fargo, North Dakota on June 26. Introductions begin at 11:45 a.m. and the first car will roll into Angell Park’s south entrance starting at noon on June 23.

City of Sun Prairie Special Events and Fundraising Coordinator Alyse Peters said the display at Angel Park will last around three hours as each car enters a minute apart from each other and stays for exactly one hour.

“We are excited to come to Sun Prairie and visit the historic Angell Park,” Race Director Jeff Stumb said in the press release.

The Great Race is a nine-day, 2,300 mile stretch road race, stopping at 19 cities across 10 states. It is not a race of speed, but rather a time, speed and distance rally. The vehicles are equipped with a driver and a navigator, and they are given specific instructions that detail each move down to the second.

The cars are scored at a secret checkpoint along the route and are penalized one second for each second they are early or late, with the lowest score determined as the winner.

Teams and cars competing are from all over the globe – Japan, Germany, England, Australia, Canada and the United States. The vintage automobiles date back as early as 1916.

Each stop along the way is free to the public and spectators have unrestricted access to the cars. It’s common for kids to climb in the cars to experience the vehicles first-hand.

Any car built before 1974 is eligible, although most entries were manufactured before World War II.

In 2021, a 1932 Ford won the Great Race that traveled from San Antonio, Texas, to Greenville, South Carolina. The 2022 winner will receive $50,000 of the $150,000 total purse.

According to Stumb, last year there were overnight stops that had more than 10,000 spectators with 250,000 people witnessing the event in total.

The event was started in 1983 by Tom McRae and the name was taken from the 1965 movie, “The Great Race.”

The comedy is based on the real life 1908 automobile race from New York to Paris. In 2004, one of the movie’s stars, Tony Curtis, was a guest of the Great Race and rode in his car from the movie, “The Leslie Special.”

There will be $5 cash-only parking available at Angell Park’s upper lot, located off of Highway N and Grove Street, as well as at Sun Prairie East High School, 888 Grove St. Angell Park will have live music and a variety of food vendors. There is a free shuttle ride from the high school to Angell Park.

The BIDis hopeful for a large turnout.

“We’ve heard as low as 1,500 people to 5,000,” Peters said. “Weather is a huge factor.”

Stumb and the other Great Race directors thought Sun Prairie was a perfect location for a stop on the race. Stumb visited Sun Prairie last July and determined that downtown is the perfect size and Angell Park is a great spot to host car displays. The drivers are coming through Highway 19 and taking a left on Grove Street. When they leave they will drive through Market Street and Main Street downtown.

After the Great Race, Downtown Sun Prairie is hosting Classic Cars from 5-8 p.m. The event is free and family-friendly, with free balloon sculptures for kids and entertainment by Elvis tribute artist Tony Rocker. In addition, there will be cars on display on Market Street.