Budget with $16B in spending introduced at Capitol. Arizona lawmakers to start work immediately

Arizona lawmakers will gather at the Capitol on Tuesday to finally begin, in earnest, crafting a spending plan for the state's upcoming budget year using a roughly $16 billion framework introduced late Monday as a guide.

They're working against a tight deadline: Just 10 days remain until the start of the new fiscal year on July 1. Appropriations committees in both the House of Representatives and Senate are scheduled to meet Tuesday morning to begin the public airing of the budget, which was negotiated behind the scenes for months already.

"I think it has something for everybody," said Rep. Regina Cobb, R-Kingman and leader of the House Appropriations Committee, of the budget introduced Monday. "Strong education, we're also looking at what we're going to do over the next recession that we have. ... We've completely paid off our pension debt, and we also have some money going into the rainy day fund to get it up to 10%."

The rainy day fund is the state's emergency bank account, a fund it can draw from only in certain circumstances.

As a whole, the budget introduced late Monday calls for an about 15% year-over-year spending increase, according to an analysis by the Joint Legislative Budget Committee. That's allowed in part due to better than expected revenues that boosted this year's surplus to more than $4 billion, or nearly one-third of the annual spending plan.

Lawmakers have previously vetted two other versions of a state budget, but were unable to get a majority to pass them.

The latest version is similar to a plan lawmakers floated earlier this month, but that had little chance of passing due to Republican opposition. As lawmakers hammer out details of the latest attempt, they face heightened urgency because of the upcoming budget deadline and the upcoming elections. All 90 seats in the Legislature are on the ballot this year.

What the proposed AZ budget includes

The budget, as introduced, proposes over $540 million for border related issues, including technology, various law enforcement programs and a border barrier itself. The Arizona Department of Education budget would increase by about $900 million if lawmakers don't tweak the proposal.

Cobb said the budget proposes spending $1 billion for water issues over three years, though many details of how to spend that still need agreement. She said if those details are not in place by the end of the year, the money would go back into the state's bank accounts for other uses.

"What we do is have the money set aside, and hopefully we can have some policy to follow it," Cobb said. "We need a lot more discussion."

The budget includes over $600 million in road construction projects, not counting $400 million the state will pay to receive matching federal dollars to widen Interstate 10 between Chandler and Casa Grande.

Already there is controversy over those road projects, which could knock off Republican votes. With a single seat majority in the House and Senate, Republican leaders need unanimity from their caucuses, or else they must recruit Democratic support to get a budget inked into law.

"I can’t think of anything more fiscally irresponsible than spending recklessly on member pet projects while Arizonans struggle to keep up with crushing inflation," Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, said on social media Monday evening of the road construction projects.

Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, said the projects were not favors to lawmakers, but smart uses of one-time revenues to improve "infrastructure that's important, that our taxpayers want." The projects have another value headed into the final days of budget negotiations, too.

"It's leverage," Fann said.

The budget, which must be passed by lawmakers and signed into law by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey before it takes effect, also lacks a key Ducey priority that would have cut the tax burden for low-income families.

Overall, the proposal is mixed when it comes to Ducey's priorities for his final year in office. Ducey called for a boost in border funding, the $1 billion water investment and the widening of Interstate 10, among other priorities.

But he won't see a proposed earned income tax credit, which would have helped over a half-million working Arizonans, at least under the bills as written Monday, according to Cobb.

Reach reporter Stacey Barchenger at stacey.barchenger@arizonarepublic.com or 480-416-5669. Follow her on Twitter @sbarchenger.

