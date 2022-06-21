Jan. 6 committee hearing updates: Bowers didn’t 'want to be a winner by cheating'

Arizona is expected to share the national spotlight on Tuesday when the congressional committee investigating the cause of the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot calls state House Speaker Rusty Bowers as part of the hearing about the pressure campaign on swing state officials to flip the election to then-President Donald Trump.

The committee’s fourth public hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Arizona time. It is slated to be broadcast by most of the nation’s broadcast and cable television networks.

The committee has been telling a saga in two-hour chunks that members believe will stitch together a narrative that points an accusing finger at Trump. Members of the committee have asserted that Trump purposely stoked false claims of a stolen election, created quixotic and questionable schemes to alter election procedures and called together a pro-Trump crowd on the pivotal day, Jan. 6, 2021, when the election would be officially certified.

The committee’s most recent hearing looked at the pressure that Trump and others applied to former Vice President Mike Pence to not certify the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2021, and instead assert authority to either declare Trump the winner or throw the question to the U.S. House or to state legislatures.

The hearing on Tuesday will look at how state officials were pressured to set the stage for Pence to act.

Follow coverage of the Jan. 6 hearings in Congress by Republic and USA TODAY reporters here.

How to watch Day 4 of the Jan. 6 hearings: TV schedule, livestream

12:00 p.m. Bowers concludes with emotional testimony

Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers testified for about 40 minutes to the committee probing the Capitol riot.

In addition to noting that former President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani admitted lacking evidence of widespread election fraud, Bowers also said John Eastman, a lawyer working with Trump, couldn’t cite guiding law on challenging certified results.

Instead, Eastman urged Bowers to "let the courts sort it out," Bowers said.

Bowers’ testimony largely followed what he told The Arizona Republic last year , but he may have made his biggest impression to the national audience watching when he discussed his faith, family and philosophy approaching the election results.

Bowers, who is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, noted that it is a tenet of his faith that the U.S. Constitution is divinely inspired, and, thus, not lightly disregarded.

Bowers said he didn’t "want to be a winner by cheating."

He became emotional recounting the crowds that gathered outside his house, even as his daughter was inside with a medical condition and fought for her life.

— Ronald J. Hansen

11:45 a.m.: Bowers responds to Trump's comments

Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers began his testimony before the House committee investigating the Capitol riot by rejecting claims made by former President Donald Trump that the state election was "rigged."

"I did have a conversation with the president. That certainly isn't it," Bowers, R-Mesa, said.

"Anywhere, anyone at any time has said that I said the election was rigged, that would not be true," Bowers told the committee.

In a written statement ahead of Bowers’ testimony on Tuesday, Trump attacked Bowers and claimed the speaker admitted Trump won the state.

Bowers told the committee Trump and his allies mounted an intense pressure campaign over several weeks to overturn the election result, first by asking him to call a meeting of state legislatures to review evidence of fraud and later to toss out Arizona’s slate of electors and replace them with Trump supporters.

— Robert Anglen

11:15 a.m.: Bowers: Giuliani had 'theories,' not evidence

Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers’ account to the House committee probing the Capitol riot mostly covered the matters he told The Arizona Republic about last year, but he added a few new details about the effort to overturn former President Donald Trump’s loss in the state.

Among the new nuggets, Bowers, R-Mesa, indicated that Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani acknowledged to him — and presumably others in the room — that they didn’t have evidence, but “we’ve got lots of theories.”

Bowers said he wondered whether the statement was a gaffe because Giuliani had maintained in earlier discussions that they did have evidence , including names of dead voters for whom ballots had been cast.

Based on how Bowers described the meeting, it appears he was referring to a Dec. 1, 2020, meeting at the Arizona state Senate. It was a meeting for select Republicans, including Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott.

It is unclear from Bowers’ testimony whether Fann was present when Giuliani made the admission. Days later, Fann helped put in motion the beginning of the partisan ballot review that dragged on throughout 2021.

— Ronald J. Hansen

Democracy in Doubt: White House phone calls, baseless fraud charges: The origins of the Arizona election review

10 a.m.: More than 2020 on the line with Bowers' testimony

As Tuesday's hearing gets underway, Arizona state House Speaker Rusty Bowers is doing more than testifying to Congress about what former President Donald Trump and his allies said to him in a series of calls after the 2020 election. He is also locking in a heavy contrast with Republican voters.

Bowers, R-Mesa, is leaving Arizona’s House of Representatives but is now running for a seat in the state Senate.

The East Valley-based seat is a lock to remain in Republican hands: No Democrats are even seeking formal nomination to challenge in that race.

For Bowers to remain in office, he must win a GOP primary over state Sen. David Farnsworth, R-Mesa, who has said the 2020 election was stolen.

In May, Bowers picked up the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award, along with others who resisted the Trump pressure campaign, including Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who is one of two Republicans on the Democratic-led panel probing the cause of the riot.

Weeks earlier, Farnsworth was billed as a special guest for a screening of the conspiracy movie “2000 Mules” hosted by Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and with Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., and state Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley. The trio are prominent supporters of the false claims that the election was stolen, and all of them have Trump’s endorsement.

— Ronald J. Hansen

9:25 a.m.: Trump attacks Bowers before he speaks

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at Arizona state House Speaker Rusty Bowers before the Mesa Republican's testimony to the committee probing the roots of the Capitol riot.

In a statement from his Save America political-action committee, Trump on Tuesday called Bowers a Republican in Name Only and claimed Bowers agreed with him about a stolen election in Arizona.

"Arizona Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers is the latest RINO to play along with the Unselect Committee. In November 2020, Bowers thanked me for getting him elected. He said he would have lost, and in fact expected to lose, if I hadn’t come along.

"During the conversation, he told me that the election was rigged and that I won Arizona. He said he got more votes than I did which could never have happened. In fact, he said without me, he would have been out of office, and he expected to be prior to my coming along, and big Arizona rallies.

"The night before the election he walked outside with his wife and saw the tremendous Trump enthusiasm and told her, 'You know what? Maybe I will win after all' — and he did. Bowers should hope there’s not a tape of the conversation."

In The Arizona Republic's "Democracy in Doubt" series , Bowers said he told Trump and his attorney Rudy Giuliani in November 2020 that he was open to reviewing claims of widespread fraud but wanted evidence to support it. Giuliani promised to send him the evidence, but never did.

Bowers detailed his interactions with the president and Guiliani over a series of interviews that lasted about six hours. He checked his memory against a handwritten journal of that period.

He never indicated he considered the election "rigged," and didn't join the state Senate-ordered review of Maricopa County's ballots.

Bowers told The Republic that Giuliani asserted that illegal immigrants and people who were dead were among those who had voted, among other irregularities.

Giuliani also said Arizona law allowed the Legislature to choose its electors over voters’ choice.

“That’s the first I’ve heard of that one,” Bowers told Giuliani and Trump. He told the men he needed proof.

“I don’t make these kinds of decisions just willy-nilly. You’ve got to talk to my lawyers. And I’ve got some good lawyers.”

Even then, Bowers said he was concerned that the allegations were thin.

“You are giving me nothing but conjecture and asking me to break my oath and commit to doing something I cannot do because I swore I wouldn't. I will follow the Constitution,” he said he told the men.

Bowers' legislative district in 2020 was heavily Republican, and he won re-election easily.

— Ronald J. Hansen

9 a.m.: Arizona's fake electors under scrutiny

Although 3.2 million Arizonans made their choice in the 2020 election, allies of former President Donald Trump, employing phone calls, emails and in-person meetings, aimed to throw out those votes as part of a multifaceted and constitutionally questionable scheme to give Trump a second term.

As part of that scheme, a group of Arizona Republicans met at party headquarters in December 2021 and signed documents falsely appointing themselves as the state’s presidential electors.

They cast their votes for Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and sent them by certified mail to the U.S. Senate.

The particulars of how that scheme was hatched and how Trump advisers pressured Republican lawmakers in seven states, including Arizona, to take part in it is expected to be a subject of Tuesday’s hearing.

— Richard Ruelas

6 a.m.: Arizona House speaker subpoenaed to testify

Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, is expected to describe the efforts emanating from the White House after traditional red states Arizona and Georgia slipped from former President Donald Trump's column in the 2020 election.

Arizona was President Joe Biden's narrowest victory, and Georgia had the smallest percentage difference between the major-party candidates.

On Tuesday, officials from both states are expected to discuss how Trump and his allies sought to sidestep the official results that showed him losing.

Bowers first detailed his involvement in The Arizona Republic's "Democracy in Doubt" series that described outreach from Trump beginning in November 2020 and extending to Jan. 6, 2021, when he said Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., asked him in a call to join his effort to set aside the certified results.

Bowers refused.

"He's been called to appear before the committee on Tuesday and plans to do so," Bowers' spokesman, Andrew Wilder, said.

He confirmed that Bowers had been subpoenaed by the panel.

— Ronald J. Hansen and Mary Jo Pitzl

'I will follow the Constitution': Bowers to testify before Jan. 6 panel

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Jan. 6 committee hearing updates: Bowers didn’t 'want to be a winner by cheating'