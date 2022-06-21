ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

More uranium mining near the Grand Canyon? Might as well just poison our water now

By Carletta Tilousi
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The Pinyon Plain uranium mine sits fewer than 10 miles from Grand Canyon National Park on the ancestral homelands of my people, the Havasupai, the “people of the blue-green water.”

As the guardians of the Grand Canyon, we are fighting to protect our sacred lands and waters against harm that federal and state agencies continue to permit.

The Biden administration has promised to prioritize environmental justice and listen to Indigenous voices . Yet it is considering moving forward with a uranium reserve program that would use taxpayer dollars to buy uranium from operations like the Pinyon Plain Mine.

Mine got a permit, despite groundwater risks

Mining companies and politicians have recently capitalized on the horrors of war in Ukraine and the shift away from fossil fuels as reasons to mine more uranium in the United States . But there is little acknowledgment that uranium production disproportionately harms Indigenous communities like ours.

Just last month, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality issued Pinyon Plain Mine a permit , despite risks to groundwater that flows through our homelands, including the Grand Canyon.

Insufficient protection? Critics say feds failed to protect creek from mining

When the mine’s operator dug the mine shaft several years ago, it punctured Wii Gwiidiisa , the lungs of our Mother Earth, and the mine started flooding with water.

To date, more than 48 million gallons of groundwater contaminated with high levels of uranium and arsenic have been pumped out of the mine shaft. The company awaits the opportunity to begin pulling radioactive rocks from the earth, while my tribe awaits the day when so-called government protectors of this region will finally listen when we say uranium mining is a threat to our water source, traditional knowledge, and existence.

Powerful interests want that uranium

Our village of Supai is nestled within a remote side canyon in the Grand Canyon, and the turquoise-blue waters of Havasu Creek are our sole water supply.

Havasu Creek flows from the Redwall Muav Aquifer – a groundwater source that underlies the Grand Canyon region , including Pinyon Plain Mine. Uranium contamination or depletion of the aquifer by mining operations will be devastating for my people.

For decades, the uranium industry has eyed the Grand Canyon region, pining after small deposits of what it claims is the highest-grade uranium ore in the country. Mining companies cannot mine in Grand Canyon National Park, nor can they mine on our adjacent tribal reservation lands.

We have declared a ban on uranium mining in our tribal constitution. That leaves national forests, like the Kaibab National Forest where Pinyon Plain Mine operates, and other federally managed lands around the Grand Canyon open to mining.

These lands have been stolen from us, but they still hold incredible historical and cultural significance to my people. In my grandparents’ generation, the U.S. government forcibly removed us from our original territories to make way for Grand Canyon National Park, which people from around the world enjoy today.

Our sacred lands and waters were taken in the name of preservation and protection. So why, then, is my tribe in the position of fighting to protect them from uranium contamination?

A bill to protect us has stalled in the Senate

At one point, there were more than 10,000 mining claims staked on our ancestral homelands we call Maŧ Ŧivjudvah . In 2012, after pleas by my tribe and nearly 300,000 Americans, the Obama administration declared a temporary ban on new mining to give scientists time to study potential risks.

But we, the Havasupai, already understand the potential consequences of uranium mining through our traditional knowledge, and we’ve seen its lasting impacts on our Navajo and Hopi neighbors.

This is life or death for my small tribe.

That’s why the Havasupai Tribe has led the fight for many years to pass legislation – the Grand Canyon Protection Act – to make this uranium ban permanent.

But the bill has been stalled for months, awaiting action by the U.S. Senate.

While the Grand Canyon Protection Act languishes in the Senate, other bills have been introduced in Congress to encourage more domestic uranium mining.

Surely, the least this administration and Congress could do is affirm that our country’s apparent craving for uranium cannot require more destruction and take even more from my people, our religion and our existence in the name of American progress.

Tribal leader Carletta Tilousi is a citizen of the Havasupai Tribe and sits on the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council. Reach her at carlettatilousi@gmail.com .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: More uranium mining near the Grand Canyon? Might as well just poison our water now

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

