Phoenix VA expands health care access with new 32nd Street clinic

By Paula Pedene
 2 days ago

Phoenix area veterans will see expanded services thanks to the Phoenix Veterans Affairs Health Care System’s new state-of-the-art facility. The building, located at 400 N. 32nd St., is in the Gateway neighborhood and boasts approximately 203,000 net usable square feet of clinical space and approximately 1,370 parking spaces. The clinic will be for veterans who currently receive primary care and mental health care at the VA clinics located at Midtown, Thunderbird and the Carl T. Hayden VA Medical Center (CTHVAMC).

“The new facility will enhance VA’s outpatient services by decreasing wait times, improving workload and space gaps as identified in the Strategic Capital Investment Planning process,” said Dr. Leslie Lockridge, acting deputy director of the center. “The new space will also provide primary care exam room configuration in accordance with the Patient Aligned Care Team model to meet projected demand for services,” she added.

Services offered will include primary care, mental health, clinical nutrition, clinical pharmacy, social work, radiology services, laboratory collection, veteran resource center, education conference rooms, group rooms and canteen services.

Lockridge says that due to COVID-19, the expansion of virtual care will allow VA to expand its telehealth and virtual care along with on-site care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=066Aat_0gHG2hhw00

“The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and we will add a Saturday clinic that will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning July 16, 2022.

The new clinic will have five floors and one of the new offerings will be a healthy eating kitchen where patients can join with clinical staff to learn meal preparation that follow healthy dietary guidelines.

Patients enrolled at the Midtown, Thunderbird and CTHVAMC are being notified of the move over to the 32nd Street clinic. The new clinic is set to begin accepting patients on June 27.

For additional information on wayfinding, a video and photos go online to our Veterans Voice blog at paulapedene.com/2022/06/14/phoenix-va-expands-health-care-access-with-new-32nd-street-clinic.

Paula Pedene is the author of "A Sacred Duty, How a Whistleblower Took on the VA and Won." You can reach her via email at paula@pedene.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix VA expands health care access with new 32nd Street clinic

