macOS Ventura: Apple's new operating system named after city

The tech giant Apple has chosen the name "Ventura" for the company's new operating system for Mac computers, delighting some locals.

The operating system — or macOS Ventura, as the company calls it — was previewed June 6 during an annual developer's conference in Cupertino. It will be available in the fall as a free update.

The move has long been anticipated by some observers.

About eight years ago, Ventura was among a trademark list filed by Apple for possible macOS names, said Mike Laan, marketing director for Visit Ventura, a nonprofit that promotes tourism in the city.

“We’re so stoked,” said Laan, a Mac enthusiast. “We’ve been waiting since 2014.”

Ventura will appear on Macs worldwide for creative types, students and other users who will “wonder what town Apple selected,” Laan said. “I think it will bring more exposure to Ventura and how awesome it is."

Apple doesn't have Ventura County operations other than retail stores.

For now, promotional material for macOS Ventura remains a California poppy.

Laan expects photographs of Ventura to serve as default wallpaper, just as previous updates included photographs of namesake locales.

Visit Ventura sent photos to Apple in 2014 and plans to send more soon in hopes the images will be included as wallpaper options, Laan said.

Since 2013, Mac operating systems have been named after iconic California locations , starting with Mavericks, a big-wave surf spot in Northern California, according to Apple's website. Before that, operating systems were named after big cats.

Apple has since used Yosemite, Sierra, Mojave, Catalina, Big Sur and other locations as names for new versions of Mac operating systems.

Apple officials did not respond to requests for comment.

On Wednesday afternoon, people strolling through downtown Ventura shared their initial reactions to the news.

Veronica Tuzak, 29, a Ventura native, was with family celebrating her daughter Ryan's kindergarten promotion.

"It's great," Tuzak said. "Finally putting Ventura on the map."

Longtime Ventura resident and Mac user Scott Stankey, 53, recalled the Yosemite update. The new macOS name came as a surprise.

"Ventura is a beautiful spot," said Stankey said, who enjoys time at local beaches.

Apple executives described Ventura as a beautiful place where "stunning surf meets lush alluvial plains."

“Ventura has so much to offer and enriches many of the ways customers use their Macs,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, during a video about the company's product updates.

Users will be able to edit or delete recently sent messages, browse faster with Safari and use an iPhone as a webcam, among many updates with the new system.

More information about macOS Ventura is available at apple.co/3zM8Z0q .

-- Staff writer Wes Woods II contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: macOS Ventura: Apple's new operating system named after city