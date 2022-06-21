ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

macOS Ventura: Apple's new operating system named after city

By Cytlalli Salgado, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 2 days ago

The tech giant Apple has chosen the name "Ventura" for the company's new operating system for Mac computers, delighting some locals.

The operating system — or macOS Ventura, as the company calls it — was previewed June 6 during an annual developer's conference in Cupertino. It will be available in the fall as a free update.

The move has long been anticipated by some observers.

About eight years ago, Ventura was among a trademark list filed by Apple for possible macOS names, said Mike Laan, marketing director for Visit Ventura, a nonprofit that promotes tourism in the city.

“We’re so stoked,” said Laan, a Mac enthusiast. “We’ve been waiting since 2014.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EOqOj_0gHG2G4R00

Ventura will appear on Macs worldwide for creative types, students and other users who will “wonder what town Apple selected,” Laan said. “I think it will bring more exposure to Ventura and how awesome it is."

Apple doesn't have Ventura County operations other than retail stores.

For now, promotional material for macOS Ventura remains a California poppy.

Laan expects photographs of Ventura to serve as default wallpaper, just as previous updates included photographs of namesake locales.

Visit Ventura sent photos to Apple in 2014 and plans to send more soon in hopes the images will be included as wallpaper options, Laan said.

Since 2013, Mac operating systems have been named after iconic California locations , starting with Mavericks, a big-wave surf spot in Northern California, according to Apple's website. Before that, operating systems were named after big cats.

Apple has since used Yosemite, Sierra, Mojave, Catalina, Big Sur and other locations as names for new versions of Mac operating systems.

Apple officials did not respond to requests for comment.

On Wednesday afternoon, people strolling through downtown Ventura shared their initial reactions to the news.

Veronica Tuzak, 29, a Ventura native, was with family celebrating her daughter Ryan's kindergarten promotion.

"It's great," Tuzak said. "Finally putting Ventura on the map."

Longtime Ventura resident and Mac user Scott Stankey, 53, recalled the Yosemite update. The new macOS name came as a surprise.

"Ventura is a beautiful spot," said Stankey said, who enjoys time at local beaches.

Apple executives described Ventura as a beautiful place where "stunning surf meets lush alluvial plains."

“Ventura has so much to offer and enriches many of the ways customers use their Macs,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, during a video about the company's product updates.

Users will be able to edit or delete recently sent messages, browse faster with Safari and use an iPhone as a webcam, among many updates with the new system.

More information about macOS Ventura is available at apple.co/3zM8Z0q .

-- Staff writer Wes Woods II contributed to this report.

Cytlalli Salgado is a breaking news reporter for the Ventura County Star. She can be reached by calling 805-437-0257 or emailing cytlalli.salgado@vcstar.com .

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: macOS Ventura: Apple's new operating system named after city

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ventura County, CA
City
Mojave, CA
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
City
Ventura, CA
City
Cupertino, CA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Craig Federighi
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy