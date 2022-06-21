BUSINESS BUZZ: Workshop to educate board chairs of nonprofits

• Register now for “The Skillful Board Chair,” a workshop June 22 with Betsy Steiner, director of Invest in Incredible. The workshop is for current or prospective board chairs of area nonprofits and presented through Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s Invest in Incredible initiative.

Registration is available online at https://www.gulfcoastcf.org/events.

The orientation and ongoing education of board chairs is essential to their effectiveness in this important leadership role. This half-day workshop provides current and prospective board chairs with information and resources that they need to be successful as a chief volunteer officer.

Participants will learn how to establish a collaborative and trusting partnership with the chief executive; lead productive meetings; build a competent and engaged board with active committees; and develop a plan for leadership succession.

The workshop is 9 a.m. to noon, with breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $35. It will be held at Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s headquarters, 601 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Reservations are required.

• PGTI University, the customer-focused education team at PGT Innovations, has marked the 50th episode of its Clear Impact Podcast.

PGT Innovations, in Venice, is the only manufacturer to host an educational podcast for dealers and building industry professionals. The podcast is currently streaming on major music streaming services, including Spotify, iHeartRadio and iTunes.

Listeners can access the podcast at https://pgtiuniversity.com/Podcasts.

PGTI University developed the podcast in May 2021. Series topics have included Intro to PGTI, Windows and Doors 101, Running a Successful Business and Workforce of Tomorrow.

The 50th episode was “Innovations – Past, Present, and Future.”

• The bariatric surgery center at ShorePoint Health Venice has been reaccredited as a Comprehensive Center by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program, a joint Quality Program of the American College of Surgeons and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery.

The MBSAQIP Standards, Optimal Resources for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, ensure that metabolic and bariatric patients receive multidisciplinary medical care, which improves patient outcomes and long-term success. MBSAQIP-Accredited centers offer preoperative and postoperative care designed specifically for patients with obesity.

At ShorePoint Health Venice, the commitment to quality care begins with expertly trained staff and the leadership of an experienced bariatric surgeon. The program is tasked with continuous review of surgical data as they continue improving the structure and outcomes expertise necessary to provide safe, efficacious, and high-quality care to all metabolic and bariatric patients.

To earn MBSAQIP Accreditation, ShorePoint Health Venice met essential criteria for staffing, training, facility infrastructure and patient care pathways, ensuring its ability to support patients with obesity. The center also participates in a national data registry that yields semiannual reports on the quality of its surgical outcomes and identifying opportunities for quality improvement.

• Gulfcoast South Area Health Education Center partnered with HCA Florida Blake Hospital, in Bradenton, to welcome 13 local high school students and three Gulfcoast South interns interested in becoming health care professionals.

Participants in the Health Careers Camp had three jam-packed days, with guest speakers, a hospital tour and discussions about financial aid, college options and the wide variety of health careers.

Gulfcoast’s director of Student Programs, Joan Dixon, designed the program, held May 31-June 2.

• At Your Service Home Watch has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the third year.

The NHWA was formed in 2009 to establish and maintain the highest industry standards for home watch.

Owner Russell “Rusty” McCord served the community of Englewood for 26 years. He started as a firefighter and advanced his career to lieutenant, then battalion chief, finishing his career as assistant chief of the Englewood Fire Department.

Vickie McCord has many years of cleaning experience and at one time owned a cleaning business. She works as a registered nurse.

Both have earned the designation of Certified Home Watch Professional and graduated from the NHWA’s Home Watch Boot Camp.At Your Service Home Watch serves Venice, Englewood, North Port, Nokomis, Osprey and South Sarasota.

• The Regions Foundation, a nonprofit organization funded primarily by Regions Bank, awarded $30,000 to workforce development efforts led by the Sarasota Chamber’s CareerEdge Funders Collaborative. Specifically, the grant from the Regions Foundation will support the Bridges to Careers initiative.

Bridges to Careers is a signature training program of CareerEdge that enhances the skills and earning capacities of people in our community by providing them with an opportunity to obtain necessary training and credentials to enter the workforce successfully.