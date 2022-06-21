ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

S&P 500 Got You Down? How to Make Money in Real Estate Instead

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

It's been a rough year for the S&P 500 -- and the people who have money invested in it. The index is down over 23% year to date as of this writing. And given that stocks have really been sluggish since the start of 2022, we don't know when things will turn around.

If you're unhappy with the state of your stock portfolio, you're not alone . The good news, though, is that you have options for investing your money outside the stock market. And one option is to look at is real estate .

A good way to diversify

There's absolutely nothing wrong with establishing an investing strategy that hinges on putting your money into a broad market index like the S&P 500. After all, the S&P 500 has a history of solid performance and has long rewarded investors who have stuck with it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lvf9k_0gHG2CXX00

Image source: Getty Images.

But right now, stocks are in a slump. And if you're looking to branch out in your portfolio, it pays to consider real estate.

In that regard, you have options. But one route you may want to consider taking is buying an income property .

The upside of owning an income property is that you'll have multiple ways to make money. First, you can charge your tenants rent and use that as steady income to build up your portfolio or offset the costs of maintaining your income property.

Right now, rental demand is high because homes have gotten expensive to purchase and finance, so if you have the capital, you could do quite well for yourself. Furthermore, if you hold an income property for many years, there's a good chance its value will appreciate over time, the same way holding on to S&P 500 stocks or index funds for many years is a great way to make money.

Another option for branching out into physical real estate? Flipping properties. This allows you to enjoy a return on your investment somewhat quickly. However, there are risks involved in house flipping you should know about.

First, your costs might come in higher than expected, which could eat into your profits. Secondly, if you choose the wrong market, you might struggle to find a buyer (though that's really less of a concern these days, what with housing inventory extremely sluggish and buyer demand high).

If you're going to purchase a home in disarray to flip, make sure not to overpay and research your renovation costs ahead of time so you don't get in over your head. You may even want to team up with a more experienced house flipper to benefit from their input and expertise.

Look beyond the S&P 500

Investing in the S&P 500 is a great bet for the long haul. But right now, the index is underperforming, and you may be eager to put your money elsewhere. If so, physical real estate is an option worth looking into.

While the stock market is down right now, home values are anything but. And that means there's a world of opportunity to make money in real estate, whether in the near term, the long run, or both.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart
When our award-winning analyst team has an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

Stock Advisor returns as of 2/14/21

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

If You Own This Stock, It's Time to Buy More

Inflation is a headwind that all food companies face today, including Hormel. Hormel is dealing with the avian flu, which caused a big stock sell-off after it reported earnings. The company's yield is toward the high end of its historical range, and investors should probably be adding to positions here.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P 500#Stock
Benzinga

Woman Gets $5.2M Settlement In Lawsuit Over Contracting STD In Partner's Vehicle; Elon Musk Calls This 'Crazy'

In a bizarre case, a Missouri woman sued private auto insurance company GEICO for compensation for the HPV infection she contracted from her partner's car. The car was insured with GEICO. The Jackson County Circuit Court ordered a $5.2 million settlement amount by the insurance company to the woman, reports say. This was later upheld by the Missouri Court of Appeals.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Walmart
Money

Have Stocks Hit Bottom? Here's What Experts Say

Stock market investors have experienced one of the worst starts to a year ever. But now that the markets have shown some glimpses of a possible recovery, investors everywhere are wondering: Have stocks hit bottom, or are we headed towards another cliff?. Investors have been on a rollercoaster over the...
STOCKS
CNBC

Suze Orman: This is 'the No. 1 investment' to make right now, 'no matter what'

Inflation is at historic highs, well above anything the U.S. has seen since the early 1980s. On Friday, June 10, investors and economists will be watching closely when the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest consumer price index report, which measures the average change over time in prices paid by consumers for common goods and services.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. The Nasdaq-100 technology index is officially trading in...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
197K+
Followers
96K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy