Leesburg, FL

Florida Collegiate Summer League: Leesburg edges Snappers with late run

By Tom Cavanaugh
Daily Commercial
 2 days ago
SANFORD — The Leesburg Lightning scratched out a run in eighth inning and held on for an 8-7 win against the Seminole County Snappers Monday at Historic Sanford Memorial Stadium.

The win avenged a loss to the Snappers Saturday and upped the Lightning’s record to 9-5 on the season while Seminole fell 6-5.

Leesburg would break a 7-7 tie in the top of the eighth as pinch-runner Brandon Triplett scored on an error by Snappers second baseman Andrew Fernandez. Ty Van Dyke, a former Eustis standout, allowed one hit and struck out two in 2 1/3 innings of relief to seal the win.

The first six runs would be plated by the Lightning in the first three innings of play. An RBI single in the second from catcher Travis Stapleton sparked the offensive outburst.

In the third inning Leesburg cashed in with five runs on seven, catapulting the Lightning to a 6-0 lead. Gabriel Santiago, Gabriel Esquivel, Noah Best, Stapleton and Quinn Petty would all drive in a run in the third.

Despite its offensive outburst — eight runs on 14 hits — the Leesburg offense struck out 14 times, surpassing its previous season high of 13.

Seminole County showed some fight in the bottom half of the third inning as they posted four runs to make it a 6-4 game. A two-run single from infielder Andrew Fernandez followed by a Lightning error would allow two more runs to score.

Another run would be added for by the Lightning in the fifth inning when Best belted an RBI triple off the left field wall. Best finished the night with a career-high three hits with two runs driven in.

With the Lightning up 7-4 and bases loaded in the seventh inning, Leesburg manager Rich Billings called on Van Dyke. The first batter he faced — Drake Dobyanski — drilled a game-tying double to right.

It was the only hit Van Dyke would allow and set the stage for Triplett’s game-winning dash home from second on the defensive miscue by Fernandez. The win was Van Dyke’s first of the season.

Tom Cavanaugh is the communications intern for the Leesburg Lightning.

Daily Commercial

