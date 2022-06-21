ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Snap, crackle, pop: Kellogg to split into 3 companies

By MATT OTT and DEE-ANN DURBIN AP Business Writers
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uwSkH_0gHG27D900

Kellogg Co., the 116-year-old maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies, Pringles and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods.

Kellogg’s, which also owns plant-based food brand MorningStar Farms, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet-to-be-named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.

Kellogg’s had net sales of $14.2 billion in 2021, with $11.4 billion generated by its snack division, which makes Cheez-Its, Pringles and Pop-Tarts, among other brands. Cereal accounted for another $2.4 billion in sales last year while plant-based sales totaled around $340 million.

In a conference call with investors, CEO Steve Cahillane said separating the businesses will make them more nimble and better able to focus on their own products. All three businesses have significant stand-alone potential, he said.

“Cereal will be solely dedicated to winning in cereal and will not have to compete for resources against the high-growth snacking business,” said Cahillane, a former Coca-Cola and AB InBev executive who joined Kellogg in 2017.

Cahillane will become chairman and CEO of the global snacking company. The management team of the cereal company will be named later. The board of directors has approved the spinoffs.

Shareholders will receive shares in the two spinoffs on a pro-rata basis relative to their Kellogg holdings.

Cahillane said Kellogg has been carefully evaluating its portfolio since 2018, when it announced a plan to shift its resources toward its highest-growth categories, like snacks. In 2019, Kellogg sold its cookie, pie crust, ice cream cone and fruit business to the Ferraro Group.

The pandemic put further changes on hold, Cahillane said. But the company felt the time for the spinoff was right as the company has returned to growth. Kellogg’s net sales rose 3% in 2021.

Kellogg has been sharpening its focus on its fast-growing snacks for years; they now make up around 80% of the company’s sales. Pringles sales jumped 13% between 2019 and 2021, for example, while Cheez-It sales were up 9%.

But the prospects for cereal and plant-based meat are less clear.

U.S. cereal sales have been waning for years as consumers moved to more portable products, like energy bars. They saw a brief spike during pandemic lockdowns, when more people sat down for breakfast at home. But sales fell again in 2021. In the 52 weeks to May 38, U.S. cereal sales were flat, according to NielsenIQ.

Kellogg’s cereal business was also rocked last year by a fire at a plant in Memphis, Tennessee, and by a 10-week strike by more than 1,000 workers at plants in four states. The strike ended after the company promised higher wages, enhanced benefits and a quicker path to permanent employment for its temporary workers.

In March, a few hundred other workers at a plant that makes Cheez-Its won a new contract with 15% wage increases over three years.

Kellogg said it would explore other options for its plant-based business, including a possible sale. Cahillane said the plant-based category is seeing fierce competition from new __ and, in many cases, unprofitable __ entrants, and Kellogg needs to be more nimble and aggressive to counter that. To add to the pressure, U.S. plant-based meat sales have been plateauing in recent months after several years of strong growth. In the year ending May 28, U.S. plant-based meat sales were flat; in the same period in 2021, they were up nearly 20%, according to NielsenIQ.

The cereal and plant-based meat companies will remain headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan, where Kellogg was founded in 1906. The snack company will be headquartered in Chicago with a campus in Battle Creek. Kellogg’s three international headquarters in Europe, Latin America, and AMEA will remain in their current locations.

Big-name companies have begun to split up at an accelerated pace, including General Electric, IBM and Johnson & Johnson, but such splits are more rare for food producers. The last major split in the sector was in in 2012, when Kraft split to create Mondelez.

Mondelez made its own big play in the snack business on Monday, when it announced it will acquire Clif Bar & Co., a major energy bar company. The $2.9 billion deal is expected to close in the third quarter.

This is a particularly perilous time in the food industry due to rising costs, both for labor and for material. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has pushed grain prices higher and this month, the U.S. reported that inflation is hitting four-decade highs.

Shares of Kellogg rose almost 3% to $69.89 in morning trading Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
nutritionaloutlook.com

Kellogg's to split business in three companies that focus on snacks, cereal, and plant-based foods

Snacks make up around 80% of Kellogg’s sales, with the snacking division, which makes products like Cheez-Its, Pringles and Pop-Tarts, generating $11.4 billion in 2021. Kellogg Company (Battle Creek, MI) has announced that it will be splitting its business into three companies that focus on cereals, snacks, and plant-based foods. According to a press release from Kellogg’s, the “Global Snacking Co” will focus on global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen breakfast. The “North American Cereal Co” will focus on cereal in the U.S., Canada, and Caribbean, and the “Plant Co.” will be a “pure-play plant-based foods company, anchored by the MorningStar Farms brand.”
BATTLE CREEK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ab Inbev#Plant Based Foods#Fruit#Crackle#Kellogg Co#Frosted Flakes#Morningstar Farms#Coca Cola#Inbev
Joel Eisenberg

Sodas Being Discontinued in 2022

Tab represented a high-profile 2020 termination of a Coca-Cola product. Other top soda brands, such as Pepsi, have likewise discontinued old favorites, and new cancellations may be forthcoming.
Richard Scott

Stimulus check update: $4,200 per kid could hit American parents' bank accounts.

Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Residents of the United States are facing a major financial strain because the country recently faced a historic spike in inflation. Many people are struggling financially due to the historic rise in gas prices, increasing prices of groceries, and the surge in the cost of day-to-day things.
Popculture

Peanut Butter Cups Recalled as Salmonella Fears Continue

The sweeping Jif peanut butter recall has just expanded to another product. As more and more products continue to be pulled from store shelves over fears of potential salmonella contamination, Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc. on May 27 voluntarily recalled some peanut butter cups sold at retailers nationwide. The U.S. Food...
KENTUCKY STATE
WebMD

Other Products Pulled Amid Jif Peanut Butter Recall

May 27, 2022 – Many companies are recalling food products made or sold with Jif peanut butter after Jif recalled 49 of its own products recently because of salmonella risk. Some of the other products are sold in major retailers, including Walmart and Albertsons. The products listed so far on the FDA recall list include those made or distributed by:
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Mashed

Coca-Cola Just Made A Huge Announcement About Its Tea Line

If you're a fan of Honest tea, know that you have just a few months left to enjoy the brand before Coca-Cola takes it away. In a release distributed on its website, The Coca Cola Company said the close of 2022 would see the end of Honest teas, and the repositioning of its other tea offers, Gold Peak and Peace Tea. Sabrina Tandon, group director RTD for Coca-Cola North America, said in a statement that the move would "free up investment resources and supply chain capacity to better meet consumer needs and capture share in the category."
ECONOMY
morningbrew.com

Kellogg is splitting into 3 companies, proving snacks are big business

Inflation may slow your summer travel and tighten your wardrobe budget, but seismic moves from two food industry giants show that execs predict we’ll all keep faithfully spending in one area: snacks. Kellogg announced Tuesday that it will split into three publicly traded companies, focused on snacks, cereal, and...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Kellogg Asks Kirkland for Legal Advice on Three-Way Split (1)

Kirkland & Ellis is advising Kellogg Co. in its split into three independent companies, helping the maker of Rice Krispies cereal and Cheez-It crackers through a process expected to finish next year. Kellogg will split into companies focused on global snacking, North American cereals, and plant-based foods, the company said...
BUSINESS
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy