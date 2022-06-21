ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metro Detroit to reach record high heat on Tuesday, National Weather Service says

By Navya Gupta, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago
An excessive heat warning was issued Tuesday by the National Weather Service as temperatures in metro Detroit are expected reach a high of 97 degrees.

“If you have outdoor plans, be prepared for the heat and stay hydrated,” the agency's Detroit office tweeted.

The weather service has released a hazardous weather outlook for southeast Michigan through Tuesday due to the high temperatures.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s with the temperature reaching the upper 90s between noon and 8 p.m., according to the weather service.

Temperatures are forecast to fall to the 70s Tuesday night before rising to the low 90s once again on Wednesday.

The record high temperature on June 21 was set in 1933 at 96 degrees.

This week’s temperatures are higher than normally seen in metro Detroit. Highs are generally around 81 degrees to 82 degrees at this time of the year.

Cooling centers are available at multiple locations throughout the city. For more information on how to stay safe in the heat visit www.weather.gov/safety/heat.

Contact Navya Gupta at ngupta@freepress.com

