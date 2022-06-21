ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County's COVID new cases flat; Illinois cases plummet 20.3%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
 2 days ago
Illinois reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 27,112 new cases. That's down 20.3% from the previous week's tally of 34,001 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Illinois ranked 13th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 0.7% from the week before, with 730,572 cases reported. With 3.81% of the country's population, Illinois had 3.71% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 15 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Henry County reported 107 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 110 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 13,336 cases and 121 deaths.

Across Illinois, cases fell in 66 counties, with the best declines in Cook County, with 10,639 cases from 13,873 a week earlier; in DuPage County, with 2,050 cases from 2,589; and in Lake County, with 1,554 cases from 1,984.

Within Illinois, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Schuyler County with 473 cases per 100,000 per week; Sangamon County with 399; and Stark County with 374. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Cook County, with 10,639 cases; DuPage County, with 2,050 cases; and Lake County, with 1,554. Weekly case counts rose in 33 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Marion, Rock Island and Adams counties.

In Illinois, 121 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 101 people were reported dead.

A total of 3,380,095 people in Illinois have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 38,410 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 86,246,101 people have tested positive and 1,013,413 people have died.

Illinois's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, June 19.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 3,212
  • The week before that: 2,950
  • Four weeks ago: 3,041

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 59,526
  • The week before that: 57,395
  • Four weeks ago: 52,179

Hospitals in 29 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 25 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 31 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

