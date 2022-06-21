ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

See the nine Greater Lansing high school softball players who were named all-state

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago

Ada Bradford and Macy Irelan were among the top players in the state last season while helping their teams make history on the diamond.

Both backed up that success in the circle while leading their teams to strong seasons once again.

Bradford, a Leslie sophomore, and Irelan, an Owosso senior, repeated as first team Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association all-state selections. Bradford earned first team honors in Division 3 after helping Leslie to GLAC and district titles and a Greater Lansing Hall of Fame Softball Classic appearance.

Irelan earned first team all-state honors in Division 2 and helped Owosso to a strong season that included a Flint Metro League Stars championship and district title.

Holt’s Eva Curtis and Portland St. Patrick’s Carly Scheurer were the other repeat all-state selections in Greater Lansing. Curtis earned honorable mention accolades in Division 1 and Scheurer was named honorable mention in Division 4.

Bradford, Irelan, Curtis and Scheurer were among nine area players recognized on the MHSSCA all-state teams. Holt and Portland St. Patrick had multiple players honored.

Holt shortstop Jady Joseph was a first team selection in Division 1, while Portland St. Patrick outfielder/pitcher Rylee Scheurer and shortstop Lydia Meredith were named to the first team in Division 4.

Ionia’s Rajalyai Esquivel was named first team all-state in Division 2 and Ithaca’s Lauryn Humphrey earned honorable mention accolades in Division 3 to round out the other players recognized.

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway .

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: See the nine Greater Lansing high school softball players who were named all-state

