Florida State football most important player countdown: No. 29

The countdown to the 2022 Florida State football season is underway.

Mike Norvell's third season atop the Seminoles will be a critical one to his long-term chances in Tallahassee. The roster continues to be shaped more in his desired image as he looks to guide FSU to a bowl for the first time in his tenure.

To begin that look ahead to the upcoming season, it's time for the Democrat's annual list of the 40 most important FSU football players, continuing today with No. 29.

Our list of the 40 most important FSU football players was compiled on June 9 by aggregating the rankings submitted by beat writers Curt Weiler and Carter Karels. Any players added to the roster after that date were not considered for this list. All ties were broken by discussion.

No. 29: Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Maurice Smith

The starting center competition could be far from over.

Incumbent starter Maurice Smith admittedly seemed to fend off Wisconsin transfer Kayden Lyles with ease this spring. While Lyles needed time to transition to his new team, Smith received all of the first-team reps. Lyles’ previous injuries and unfamiliarity with the system likely kept him from being more of a threat.

But there are a couple reasons why Lyles could still overtake Smith before the season. The 6-foot-3, 321-pound Lyles has a significant size advantage over Smith, who comes in at 6-3, 271 pounds. Smith also struggled last season, coming in as the 269th center nationally with his 50.6 overall grade on Pro Football Focus.

With his limited size, Smith often loses reps against physically imposing defensive linemen. PFF gave Smith a team-low pass-blocking grade of 32.6, which ranked No. 253 out of the 261 centers who qualified. Smith posted a 58.7 run-blocking grade, ranking No. 192 out of 277 centers in that metric.

Still, Smith has a much better understanding of FSU’s blocking scheme than Lyles. Smith, a former three-star recruit in the 2019 class, enters his fourth season with the Seminoles. He's appeared in 21 games with 17 starts to begin his collegiate career.

And Smith playing better this season would make sense. The back injury Smith suffered in September seemed to play a role in his poor play last season. He missed four games and played limited at times.

Fully healthy this spring, Smith took a step forward. Practicing against two All-ACC honorable mention defensive tackles in veterans Fabien Lovett and Robert Cooper helped with his development.

Ever since Lyles came to campus, Smith has only reaffirmed his status as the starting center. But even though Smith has done all of the right things, the uncertainty at center should continue to linger. Lyles could conceivably claim the starting job if he looks more comfortable in preseason camp.

