Fargo, ND

Thunderstorm complex causes damage and power outages Monday across region

By Don Haney
740thefan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO (KFGO) – Stormy weather rolled through portions of eastern North Dakota and western Minnesota Monday afternoon and evening producing rain, high winds, and some hail. High winds reported as strong as 85 mph toppled power lines south of Fargo, causing power outages. At one point, Cass County Electric...

KFYR-TV

Storm summary: how severe weather impacted parts of ND Sunday and Monday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Multiple rounds of severe weather moved through parts of North Dakota Sunday and Monday causing damage and some incredible viewer photos. First, on Sunday evening and into the night storms moved into the Peace Garden State from Montana and South Dakota. The Bismarck-Mandan area was one of the hardest-hit parts of the state as about 1.5″ of rain fell in a very short period of time, which led to flash flooding. Additionally, wind gusts over 60 mph caused scattered tree damage across the region. Hail up to penny size was also reported on the north side of Bismarck. The Mandan Regional Airport recorded a wind gust of 75 mph as the storm moved through around 1 a.m. Monday. By 1:15 a.m., over 1,500 customers were reported without power by MDU, particularly in Mandan.
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Storm cleanup underway in Western Minnesota

(Otter Tail County, MN) -- Storm cleanup efforts in Lakes Country are expected to take weeks. Rain and heavy winds ripped through Otter Tail County Monday night flipping boats, downing trees and tearing roofs off businesses and homes. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office says deputies evacuated the Otter Lodge during the storm, which tore off the roof and caused heavy cosmetic damage.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather possible Thursday evening over southeast Nebraska, northeast Kansas

The National Weather Service is keeping an eye on the chances for severe weather Thursday afternoon. Portions of southeast and central Nebraska and north central and northeast Kansas are under a slight risk for severe weather. The National Weather Service office in Hastings, Neb. says the best chance for severe storms will be between 4 p.m. and midnight.
NEBRASKA STATE
DL-Online

Storm damages reported in Ottertail, Henning, Battle Lake area

OTTERTAIL — Monday night, June 20, severe thunderstorms struck the region with strong winds wreaking havoc on portions of central Minnesota including damage reported in the Henning, Ottertail and Battle Lake regions. The storm came after temperatures topped out near 100 degrees on Monday afternoon. Observers near Ottertail reported...
BATTLE LAKE, MN
WDIO-TV

Lake Country, Minnesota Power still working to restore services

After the latest round of severe weather in the Northland, power crews continue their work to get the lights back on for customers. Both Minnesota Power and Lake Country Power provided outage updates Wednesday. Minnesota Power says crews have made significant progress. At the heigh of the storm, 11,000 customers...
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Minnesota’s Official 2022 Summer Climate Outlook Released

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center has released its official climate outlook for the months of June, July, and August. With plentiful rainfall across Minnesota this spring, the drought conditions have essentially come to an end, and according to NOAA's CPC we can expect that trend to continue, with near-normal precipitation expected for the next three months.
MINNESOTA STATE
KNOX News Radio

Storms return to northern Minnesota

The latest batch of severe weather resulted in strong winds and heavy rain at numerous sites across northern Minnesota on Monday. A gust of 83 mph was clocked in Wadena County just after midnight this morning. Winds damaged trees and some roofing in Ottertail….several power poles were toppled southeast of Key West in Polk County… reports of golf ball sized hail near Brooks in Red Lake County….I-29 signs were bent over in Cass County…and a truck trailer was blown over near Oklee.
MINNESOTA STATE
OutThere Colorado

First round of summer snow coming to Colorado with wet weekend ahead

According to the National Weather Service, more snow may land on Colorado's highest peaks as another round of moisture moves into the state over upcoming days. Starting Thursday, monsoonal moisture is set to return to much of Colorado, continuing through the weekend. This will increase the chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, resulting in flash flooding risks in the area of burn scars. This increased risk and potential flooding could result in road closures and travel delays.
COLORADO STATE
WDIO-TV

Monday night storms knock out power

Severe storms have knocked out power for thousands of people across the Northland. Early Tuesday morning, Minnesota Power reported 10,057 customers without power. The lights were off for nearly 12,000 Lake Country Power customers. WDIO Storm Track meteorologists expect the severe weather threat to last until 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.
DULUTH, MN
WJON

Severe Thunderstorms Move Through Central Minnesota Overnight

A second round of severe thunderstorms moved through the St. Cloud area Monday night into Tuesday. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorms warnings for western Stearns, and Todd counties from 10:30 - 11;45, and Todd, Central Stearns and southern Morrison counties until 12:30 a.m. The severe storm that was issued for Central Stearns, Todd and southern Morrison counties was cancelled just prior to 12:30 due to diminished intensity with no new warnings issued.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
mprnews.org

One dead as severe storms sweep across Minnesota

One person died as severe storms packing winds in excess of 90 mph swept across Minnesota overnight. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported a man died and a woman was injured when the storms knocked a tree onto a camper southwest of Alexandria. The storms moved through just after 11...
KARE 11

Roads begin buckling under extreme heat

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Extremely hot temperatures have an impact on just about everything – people, pets, plants, even roads. During a bout of excessive heat, roads can buckle and crack, creating dangerous hazards for drivers. When roads are constructed, the material is cut into segments to create...
GOLDEN VALLEY, MN
SFist

Early Monsoons In Southwest Bring Possibility of Thunderstorms In NorCal

Moonsoonal moisture is on its way over California this week, which will bring the possibility of some light rain, and also, more ominously, lightning in some already fire-prone areas. Everyone here will recall the apocalyptic summer of 2020, when lightning-sparked wildfires consumed huge swaths of our region — all of...
Bring Me The News

Intense heat could fuel severe storms in Minnesota

With temps expected to surge into upper 90s and potentially over 100 degrees in Minnesota on Monday, there will be a significant amount of fuel for any thunderstorms that can develop. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center is forecasting thunderstorm development in eastern Wyoming and northwest Nebraska by mid-afternoon, with more storms...

