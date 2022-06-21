ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Christopher Schurr preliminary hearing set for July 18

By Karie Herringa
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B2yis_0gHG05W700

Christopher Schurr, the former Grand Rapids Police Department officer accused of shooting and killing Patrick Lyoya in April, had a probable cause hearing Tuesday morning at the 61st District Court in Grand Rapids.

WATCH the full probable cause hearing:

Christopher Schurr probable cause conference

During the hearing, the judge set Schurr's preliminary hearing for July 18.

Earlier this month, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker charged Schurr with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Lyoya.

Schurr has since been fired from the Grand Rapids Police Department.

He made his first court appearance on June 10, before posting bond and leaving jail within a matter of hours.

GRPD Officer Schurr arraigned on second-degree murder in shooting death of Patrick Lyoya

Schurr's attorneys say they will not take a deal, and they plan to take the case to trial.

If convicted, Schuff faces up to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

He'll be back in court July 18.

Click here for more coverage on the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

