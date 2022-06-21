Summer begins with Phoenix offering heat help for Maricopa County homeless

The first day of summer is just a date on the calendar in the Valley. The heat has been here for some time.

And in an effort to save lives and offer respite from triple-digit temperatures in Maricopa County, Phoenix officials say they are prepared after increasing resources dedicated to heat relief this summer.

In 2021, there were 338 heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County. Of those, 130, 42 percent, were among people experiencing homelessness, according to the city.

The number of heat-associated deaths among those experiencing homelessness declined by 24 percent from 2020 to 2021 while the overall number of heat-associated deaths continued to rise, officials stated in a release.

"The city is dedicated to providing safe places where people in need can go to cool down during the hot summer months. That includes providing heat respite for more than 1,600 people during the day and 1,180 people at night," the release stated.

Money for the effort comes from direct funding or partnerships with Maricopa County and non-profit agencies.

The city has added these resources this year:

Four new shade structures at the Human Services Campus. There is an enclosed shade structure with air conditioning at 9th Avenue and Jackson, which can serve 120 people during the day. There are also three new additional shade structures with evaporative cooling on the campus lawn and at 12th Avenue and Madison, which can serve 200 people during the day. People do not need an HSC identification card, or any ID, to access the cooling tents at 9th Avenue and Jackson or at 12th Avenue and Madison.

The Office of Heat Response and Mitigation is distributing insulated, reusable water bottles, hats, sunscreen, personal misters, and cooling towels to those who are in need around the Human Services Campus and across the city. Volunteers with the We’re Cool program are helping distribute supplies on the streets several times each week.

OHRM also has provided 30,000 of those heat-relief items free of charge to 30 community nonprofit organizations that in turn help distribute the items through their own outreach efforts.

The city provided additional ice chests and water for distribution at the Human Services Campus at 9th Avenue and Jackson and 12th Avenue and Madison.

The city found a vacant building at 2739 E. Washington St. and created a 24/7 heat respite center for 200 people which opened in mid-May. The shelter provides wraparound services and places a priority on serving people experiencing homelessness in the neighborhood surrounding the shelter and in the area surrounding the Human Services Campus. $16 million of the approved ARPA Second Tranche Strategic Plan is dedicated to keeping this facility open beyond the summer for an additional two years, through at least December 2024.

The city funded the new $1.6 million Respiro Structure, which opened in March at the Human Services Campus, adding 100 shelter beds to provide day and nighttime respite for people experiencing homelessness.

The city funded 175 new beds at Central Arizona Shelter Services, expanding its capacity to 600 people. The city also worked with CASS to expand services to include daytime heat respite instead of offering respite only at night.

OHRM developed an outreach plan in coordination with the Human Services Department for those around the Human Services Campus.

The goals of that effort are:

Guide individuals to the new, enclosed cooling tent and other available resources via direct contacts and signage.

Provide heat relief supplies at/near the cooling tent.

Monitor use of shade/cooling/water areas on and around HSC.

Collect temperature/thermal comfort measurements in various shade/cooling areas.

Provide information about additional nearby cooling centers and hydration stations if needed.

The City provided additional funding to the Human Services Campus and Community Bridges, Inc. for outreach teams focused on engaging people who are unsheltered and encouraging people to come to safe, indoor spaces.

On June 7, the Phoenix City Council approved an additional $70.5 million in affordable housing and homelessness projects as part of the city’s ARPA Second Tranche Strategic Plan.

An additional $9M was committed in the ARPA Second Tranche Strategic Plan to tree and shade initiatives that will contribute to long-term heat mitigation and thermal comfort for residents and visitors.

The city had previously dedicated $50 million to homeless solutions in the fiscal year 2021-22..



Additionally, the city works with several community partners to continue previously offered heat relief options including:

The Lodestar Day Resource Center at the Human Services Campus provides day and night heat relief for 100 people.

St. Vincent de Paul provides day and night heat relief for 180 people in its dining hall.

The Justa Center provides daytime heat respite for 120 people. ​

The city is part of the Maricopa Association of Governments' regional Heat Relief Network, which offers cooling centers and hydration stations to people in need throughout the county. More than 50 of the 100-plus cooling centers are within Phoenix city limits.



Free transportation to cooling centers and hydration stations is available 8 a.m.-5 p.m. by calling 2-1-1, thanks to a contribution from Arizona Public Service.



The city invites participation in direct heat relief outreach efforts to vulnerable community members through the We’re Cool and Cool Callers programs. Those interested in participating can learn more and sign up at phoenix.gov/volunteer.

To learn more about how to manage the extreme heat of summer visit Phoenix.gov/HeatSite and HeatAZ.org .



Find cooling stations and water through the Heat Relief Network: hrn.azmag.gov