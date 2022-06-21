ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tuscaloosa News

Kem, Stokley and Leela James to play the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

By Mark Hughes Cobb, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gQsOn_0gHFzQei00

Kem, with Stokley and Leela James, will play the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater at 7 p.m. Sept. 2, according to Birmingham-based Red Mountain Entertainment, which books the venue.

Kem's played the Amp before, as opening act for Erykah Badu back in 2012.

Born Kim Owens in Nashville, but raised near Detroit, he's an R&B/neo-soul singer who sang covers in a wedding band and waited tables to finance his self-released debut "Kemistry." He sold 15,000 copies out of the trunk of his car before signing with Motown. The legendary label released the disc in 2003, and led by No. 1 hit single "Love Calls," sold gold. His 2005 follow-up, "Album II," sold platinum, and 2010's "Intimacy: Album III" also sold gold.

His other hits include "I Can't Stop Loving You," "Find Your Way (Back in My Life)," "Why Would You Stay?," "Share My Life," "If It's Love," "You're On My Mind," "My Favorite Thing" (with Ronald Isley) and "Lie to Me." He's been nominated for Grammys, Billboard Music Awards, NAACP Image awards, and BET and Soul Train awards.

Kem's latest studio disc is the 2020 "Love Always Wins," featuring collaborations with Wiz Khalifa and Toni Braxton.

James is an R&B singer-songwriter whose debut album was the 2006 "A Change is Gonna Come," which received nominations for NAACP Image and Soul Train awards. She's followed with five albums, including No. 7 "My Soul," lead by No. 1 single "Don't Want You Back." James is working on a new album for release this summer.

Singer, producer and percussionist Stokley Williams, known as singer and drummer for the band Mint Condition, released his solo debut album "Introducing Stokley" in 2017. His follow-up 2019 disc was "Sankofa," and he scored his first No. 1 R&B hit with "She..." in 2020.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. June 24, for $99.50, $79.50, $59.50, $39.50 and $29.50, through www.ticketmaster.com, or at the Amphitheater box office. For more, see www.tuscaloosanews.com.

Comments / 0

Related
tmpresale.com

Royal Comedy 2022 in Birmingham, AL Oct 21, 2022 – pre-sale code

The Royal Comedy 2022 presale code has just been listed! For a limited time you can buy your very own tickets before they go on sale. If you don’t buy your tickets to Royal Comedy 2022’s show in Birmingham during this presale you might not be able to buy them before they sell out!!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Catfish 100.1

FREE…Tuscaloosa Family Fun That Won’t Cost A Dime

With everything being so expensive. It's great to see something free!!. Movies in the Park is where members of the Tuscaloosa community can gather at Government Plaza to enjoy family-friendly movies free of charge. Families are encouraged to come out just after dusk for a film and local eats from...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
travelingmom.com

18 Fun Things to Do with Kids in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. 1. Watch a Sporting Event at the University of Alabama. 2. Have Fun at Mason’s Place. 3. Wander Along the Tuscaloosa Riverwalk. 4. Breakfast at...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Praise 93.3

Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week: Pastor Clarence Tunstall

Praise 93.3 & 790 WTSK salutes our Tuscaloosa Pastor of the Week Pastor Clarence Tunstall of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church of Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Pastor Tunstall has a heart for the people of Tuscaloosa and has always had a kind spirit and a loving family. Clarence Tunstall is the Founding Pastor...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Naacp Image Awards#Grammy Awards#Music#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Naacp Image
letsbeardown.com

A DAY IN THE LIFE OF AN ALABAMA FOOTBALL PLAYER

Being a college athlete is not the easiest thing in the world. You have a really big schedule and you need to be very diligent in everything that you do. However, when you play for a top program like the University of Alabama, you get to live things that normal students don't.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Clanton Advertiser

Panthers hire Goodwin as new basketball coach

Jemison High School has their new man at the helm of the men’s basketball program after hiring Christian Goodwin. Goodwin comes from the college basketball coaching ranks at Union University in Jackson, Tennessee and said he is happy to be back in the state where he grew up. “I...
JEMISON, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Marijuana charge against Alabama DB Eli Ricks dismissed by court

The marijuana charge against Alabama defensive back Eli Ricks has been dismissed by the Jones County Justice Court during a hearing on Thursday. Ricks was arrested back on May 1 by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and charged with speeding, having no insurance and possession of marijuana. According to the initial report from AL.com along with the dropped charge, Ricks pled guilty to the speeding ticket and received a fine.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Runoff, arrest updates, Tutwiler Hall: Down in Alabama

If you were looking for an old-fashion concession speech and party unity and “now we must unify to win in November” after Alabama’s U.S. Senate runoff, well, as they say, bless your little pea-pickin’ heart. On today’s briefing we have some of the highlights from yesterday’s...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Tutwiler Hall will be imploded on 4th of July

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new era in student housing on the University of Alabama campus. UA crews will implode the old Tutwiler Hall Monday, July 4, at 7 a.m. School leaders said because of the location of the building and large safety area, the visibility of the implosion will be greatly limited. UA will livestream the implosion at news.ua.edu/tutwiler.
wbrc.com

Mayor Woodfin, Mastercard and BBRC announce new campaign to support Black-owned businesses during The World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from Birmingham Mayor Woodfin’s Office:. On June 23, Mayor Randall L. Woodfin joined representatives from Mastercard and the Birmingham Business Resource Center (BBRC) to announce a new campaign to support local Black-owned businesses during this year’s World Games. Mayor Woodfin was also joined by LaToya Jolly of “Jolly Cakes,” a local Black-owned business participating in the campaign.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAPT

Lucky Mississippi lottery player wins more than $5M

JACKSON, Miss. — A lucky lottery player won Tuesday's Mississippi Match 5 jackpot worth $542,000. The ticket was purchased from the Texaco Food Mart on Highway 45 North in Columbus, according to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation. The winning numbers were 02-16-22-28-31. The jackpot for Saturday's Mississippi Match 5 drawing...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Thread

Stillman College SGA Hosting Gas Giveaway Monday

According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, the gasoline giveaway officially ended at 2:40p. The event caused major delays along Highway 43, near Fosters Ferry Rd and Joe Mallisham Pkwy. According to TPD, Stillman College's SGA was very generous to provide $30 of gas to 84 drivers. The giveaway began at...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Flowers makes history with Democratic nomination for governor

Birmingham educator Yolanda Flowers made history Tuesday night after securing her spot as the Democratic nominee in Alabama's gubernatorial race. Flowers narrowly defeated Malika Sanders Fortier for the nomination, making her the first Black person to represent a major party in an Alabama gubernatorial race. The Associated Press Race Call...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 dead in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead Wednesday morning. According to TPD, the driver was traveling west on 29th St. around 2:59 a.m. when he lost control of his car, hitting a curb and then crossing the center line of the road before crashing into a […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
299K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy