Fishing Advisory Issued for Cheatham Reservoir

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a precautionary fish consumption advisory due to polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) on Cheatham Reservoir in Davidson County.

In 2020 and 2021, TDEC collected fish from Cheatham Reservoir at Shelby Street and Bordeaux Bridges. Based on the fish tissue results, a precautionary fish consumption advisory is being issued for black bass (largemouth, spotted, and smallmouth) and catfish species.

TDEC advises that pregnant women, nursing mothers, and children avoid eating the fish species included in the advisory and that all others limit consumption to one meal per month. Other recreational activities such as boating, kayaking, swimming, wading, and catch and release fishing carry no risk

“We provide these advisories so the community can make informed decisions about whether or not to consume the fish they catch,” said TDEC Deputy Commissioner Greg Young. “Unlike ‘do not consume’ advisories that warn the general population to avoid eating fish from a particular body of water altogether, precautionary fish consumption advisories are specifically directed to sensitive populations such as children, pregnant women, nursing mothers and those who may eat fish frequently from the same body of water.”

These studies documented that bass and catfish species significantly exceed Tennessee’s trigger point of .047 mg/kg for PCBs. The precautionary advisory extends from the Briley Parkway bridge crossing in Pennington Bend downstream to Briley Parkway (Andrew B. Gibson Bridge) in Cockrill Bend.

TDEC will post warning signs at primary public access points and will work with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and United States Army Corps of Engineers to communicate this information to the public.

About Fish Consumption Advisories

The Tennessee Water Quality Control Act identifies the commissioner of the Department of Environment and Conservation as having the authority and responsibility to issue advisories for either water contact hazards like pathogens or excessive health risks due to the accumulation of contaminants in fish or shellfish. Tennessee’s General Water Quality Criteria provide additional guidance regarding the conditions under which advisories may be warranted.

There are two types of fish consumption advisories issued by TDEC based on the levels of contaminants present in fish tissue. “Do not consume” fishing advisories are issued when levels of contaminants in fish tissue would represent a threat to the general population. Precautionary advisories are issued when contaminant levels are lower but would still pose a risk to sensitive subpopulations such as children, pregnant women, nursing mothers and those who eat fish frequently from the same body of water.

Where new advisories have been issued, TDEC will immediately begin the process of putting up signs at primary public access points. TDEC works in partnership with the TWRA to communicate information about fishing advisories.

For a complete listing of Tennessee’s current fishing advisories plus additional information about the advisory issuance process, visit: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/environment/water/watershed-planning/wr_wq_fish-advisories.pdf

