Gainesville, FL

Good Morning Gators: GatorMade arrives in Greece for service abroad trip

By Zach Abolverdi about 7 hours
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R3442_0gHFxvtX00
Linebacker Chief Borders takes a selfie with fellow UF athletes after arriving in Athens. (UAA Photo)

Florida Gators football is the No. 1 topic in Good Morning Gators every day — but we cover news, notes and analysis from across the Gators sports world. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything in the world of Florida football, UF recruiting, Gators basketball, Florida baseball and more.

The Gators have touched down in Greece.

Ten 10 Florida football players and six UF women student-athletes arrived in Athens on Monday for the start of their service abroad trip with the GatorMade program.

The bulk of their time will be spent as volunteers serving those less fortunate in one of the world’s most famous cities, working with an organization known as “The Smile of the Child.”

Gators wide receiver Jordan Pouncey was elated as he boarded the plane.

“Born and raised in Florida, and now I’m about to go to the place where one of the first civilizations that you learn about in history textbooks,” Pouncey said in the video below. “And I know it’s not going to be like that when we go over there, but just trying to wrap my mind around flying over the whole Atlantic Ocean and then going to this place that I’ve only seen pictures of and read about.”

In addition to volunteering, the group of Gators will have time to check out the historical sites and experience the local culture. Savannah Bailey, Florida senior director of player relations and GatorMade, has shared information on the cultural differences, told the athletes about the work they will be doing, educated them on the philosophy of servant leadership, and planned a short trip to Santorini to give them a fun break from eight-hour workdays.

“We will address whatever need we possibly can and work with our partner organization to maximize our impact,” she told UF senior writer Scott Carter. “It’s always interesting to watch language barriers melt away when facial expressions tell you everything you need to know. I do want them to practice the language and fail at it a little bit. Eat authentic meals. Try different things.”

In other Florida football news

  • Gators mailbag: This week covers Jaden Rashada’s delayed decision, why UF hasn’t “closed” on more 2023 recruits, how Billy Napier’s bump class compares to others so far and more.

UF recruiting roundup

Gators sports roundup

Gators Twitter updates

  • Four-star EDGE Isaiah Nixon decommits from UCF after visiting Florida:
  • 2024 small forward Carter Bryant has landed an offer from Todd Golden:

Sports
