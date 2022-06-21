ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated odds to win the 2022 College World Series

By Nikki Chavanelle about 6 hours
After a thrilling Monday of College World Series action, the Las Vegas oddsmakers have updated the odds to win it all.

Arkansas started off hot on Saturday, completely dismantling Stanford with a 17-2 victory. Ole Miss then beat Auburn 5-1 in the nightcap. The Rebels and Razorbacks faced off on Monday night, resulting in a 13-5 win for Ole Miss.

Staring down elimination, Auburn went down 0-2 versus Stanford before raging back to send the Cardinals packing with a 6-2 win. The Hogs now have a must-win game versus the Tigers on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

In the other bracket, Oklahoma is now one win away from advancing to the College World Series championship round. The Sooners are 2-0 thus far, while Notre Dame and Texas A&M must now face off in an elimination game. Whichever team wins that game at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday will then have to beat Oklahoma twice to stave off elimination.

The Texas Longhorns were the first team eliminated from the CWS, followed by the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal.

The opening round of the College World Series is played in a traditional regional format, as it is double elimination. Whichever two teams emerge out of each bracket will meet in the championship round, where they will face off in a best of three series to determine this season’s national champion.

Here are the latest CWS odds, courtesy of Fan Duel.

Updated odds to win the 2022 College World Series

Ole Miss Rebels +130

Oklahoma Sooners +160

Arkansas Razorbacks +1200

Notre Dame Fighting Irish +1200

Texas A&M Aggies +1400

Auburn Tigers +1500

Odds updated on June 21, 2022.

IN THIS ARTICLE
