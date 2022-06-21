Report: P.J. Tucker make decision on contract status

Issac Baldizon | NBAE via Getty Images

Former Texas Longhorn PJ Tucker has gone on to become one of the most well respected veterans in the NBA. After bouncing around professional leagues in Europe, he’s earned a spot in the league for the last 10 years. Now, Tucker may be on the move again.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Monday that Tucker had opted out of his player option with the Miami Heat. The option was worth $7.4 million and would have kept him in Miami through the 2023-2024 season.

Last summer, Tucker signed the two-year, $14 million deal to help fortify the frontcourt for the Heat. He did so even at age 37, with averages of 7.6 points and 5.5 rebounds a game. Known as a three-and-D specialist, he was one of the Heat’s best defenders while shooting 41.5% from deep.

This came a year after being a part of the Milwaukee Bucks 2021 NBA Championship team. After three seasons in Houston, the Bucks also acquired him in hopes of taking their defense to the next level. As good as their defense already was, Tucker helped it reach a championship level as they made their first NBA Finals since 1974. They would go on to win 4-2 over the Phoenix Suns to claim the title.

At his age, Tucker may see this as one of his last opportunities at a pay day. He may also be looking to reevaluate his opportunities for at least one more chance at another NBA Championship. Regardless, it looks as though one of the league’s better veteran swingmen will hit the open market once free agency opens this summer.