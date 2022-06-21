2022 Men's College World Series: Day 5 updated bracket, how to watch

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The 2022 Men’s College World Series is now entering its fifth day, and eliminations have begun. Two of the six teams who started the week in Omaha are heading home — and more elimination games loom Tuesday.

Monday, Stanford saw its season come to an end with a 6-2 loss to Auburn in an elimination game, joining Texas as the first two teams eliminated from the tournament field. That leaves six teams to play over the next two days before the championship series gets underway Friday.

Ole Miss kept rolling on Monday, defeating Arkansas 13-5 to advance in the bracket. The Rebels will take on the winner of Auburn vs. Arkansas, potentially setting up a rematch with the Razorbacks with a championship series berth on the line.

Here’s the full, updated 2022 Men’s College World Series bracket heading into Tuesday’s action.

Updated 2022 Men’s College World Series bracket

Bracket 1:

Game 1: Oklahoma (13), Texas A&M (8)

Game 2: Notre Dame (7), Texas (3)

Game 3: Texas A&M (10), Texas (2) — Texas Eliminated

Game 4: Oklahoma (6), Notre Dame (2)

Game 5: Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame – June 21 at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 6: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M/Notre Dame – June 22 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6 – June 23

Bracket 2:

Game 1: Arkansas (17), Stanford (2)

Game 2: Ole Miss (5), Auburn (1)

Game 3: Auburn (6), Stanford (2) – Stanford Eliminated

Game 4: Ole Miss (13) vs. Arkansas (5)

Game 5: Auburn vs. Arkansas – June 21 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 6: Auburn/Arkansas vs. Ole Miss – June 22 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6 – June 23

Men’s College World Series Championship bracket

Game 1: June 25 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 2: June 26 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 3 (if necessary): June 27 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN