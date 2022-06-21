ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Men's College World Series: Day 5 updated bracket, how to watch

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The 2022 Men’s College World Series is now entering its fifth day, and eliminations have begun. Two of the six teams who started the week in Omaha are heading home — and more elimination games loom Tuesday.

Monday, Stanford saw its season come to an end with a 6-2 loss to Auburn in an elimination game, joining Texas as the first two teams eliminated from the tournament field. That leaves six teams to play over the next two days before the championship series gets underway Friday.

Ole Miss kept rolling on Monday, defeating Arkansas 13-5 to advance in the bracket. The Rebels will take on the winner of Auburn vs. Arkansas, potentially setting up a rematch with the Razorbacks with a championship series berth on the line.

Here’s the full, updated 2022 Men’s College World Series bracket heading into Tuesday’s action.

Updated 2022 Men’s College World Series bracket

Bracket 1:

Game 1: Oklahoma (13), Texas A&M (8)

Game 2: Notre Dame (7), Texas (3)

Game 3: Texas A&M (10), Texas (2) — Texas Eliminated

Game 4: Oklahoma (6), Notre Dame (2)

Game 5: Texas A&M vs. Notre Dame – June 21 at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 6: Oklahoma vs. Texas A&M/Notre Dame – June 22 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6 – June 23

Bracket 2:

Game 1: Arkansas (17), Stanford (2)

Game 2: Ole Miss (5), Auburn (1)

Game 3: Auburn (6), Stanford (2) – Stanford Eliminated

Game 4: Ole Miss (13) vs. Arkansas (5)

Game 5: Auburn vs. Arkansas – June 21 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 6: Auburn/Arkansas vs. Ole Miss – June 22 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch of Game 6 – June 23

Men’s College World Series Championship bracket

Game 1: June 25 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 2: June 26 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN

Game 3 (if necessary): June 27 at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

The Spun

Look: The Men's College World Series Matchup Is Set

Oklahoma and Ole Miss will square off in the men's College World Series Finals. The Sooners cemented a spot in the championship series Wednesday with a 5-1 victory over Texas A&M. They got through the double-elimination bracket without a single loss. Later that evening, Arkansas stayed alive with a 3-2...
WRBL News 3

Auburn fans welcome baseball team back home

Auburn, AL (WRBL) – The Auburn baseball team returned back to the Plainsman Park on Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers were eliminated from the College World Series after a lop-sided loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks. While there were some very high expectations for the players and the fanbase, there was a sense of positivity about the […]
