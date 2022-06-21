SMU hosting 2023 OL for official visit

Our 10 Best Tex-Mex Restaurants In Dallas, Texas list presents some amazing restaurants in the great city of Dallas for foodies who love Tex-Mex. The proliferation of Tex-Mex Restaurants in the past ten years has really exploded in the major cities of Texas as people who always loved Mexican Food but count not always handle the spices have gravitated towards the more gentler spice of Tex-Mex. In cities like Houston, Austin, and of course Dallas, Texas, Tex-Mex is just as big as the BBQ and Steakhouses. Of course, many places offer all three food styles. However, there are those that specialize in just pure Tex-Mex. Here are ten of the best in the beautiful city of Dallas, Texas.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO