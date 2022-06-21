ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University Park, TX

SMU hosting 2023 OL for official visit

By Billy Embody about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQV4h_0gHFx7Ho00
SMU OL coach Garin Justice. (Matt Visinsky - On3)

SMU is hosting another 2023 official visitor on campus. Get the inside scoop on the latest recruit to check out the Hilltop!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox4news.com

U.S. Army Bowl moving to The Star in Frisco

FRISCO, Texas - The U.S. Army’s All-American Bowl will be played indoors at The Star in Frisco later this year. About 80 high school football All-Americans will play in the event that also includes an All-Star and skills competition. And the highly recruited players can announce their college commitments...
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
University Park, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
City
University Park, TX
University Park, TX
College Sports
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Tex-Mex Restaurants In Dallas, Texas

Our 10 Best Tex-Mex Restaurants In Dallas, Texas list presents some amazing restaurants in the great city of Dallas for foodies who love Tex-Mex. The proliferation of Tex-Mex Restaurants in the past ten years has really exploded in the major cities of Texas as people who always loved Mexican Food but count not always handle the spices have gravitated towards the more gentler spice of Tex-Mex. In cities like Houston, Austin, and of course Dallas, Texas, Tex-Mex is just as big as the BBQ and Steakhouses. Of course, many places offer all three food styles. However, there are those that specialize in just pure Tex-Mex. Here are ten of the best in the beautiful city of Dallas, Texas.
DALLAS, TX
nypressnews.com

July Fourth 2022: Here are the fireworks shows, events happening across North Texas

TEXAS, USA — This story will be updated as more events are announced. Many families across North Texas will be celebrating July Fourth over the federal holiday weekend. Most major cities in the area will be hosting city-run and city-organized celebrations and fireworks shows. Here is what is going...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smu
CW33

This is the most popular flight out of DFW Airport

After a year of pandemic-induced isolation in the U.S., air travel began to pick up again in 2021. Many people traveled for work, while others cooped up at home decided to go on a much-needed vacation. Last year, 674 million passengers flew on U.S. airlines, according to the Bureau of...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Baylor Scott & White in Frisco evacuated due to maintenance 'impacting operations'

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Multiple North Texas first responders aided in a hospital evacuation in Frisco earlier this evening.  Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Frisco was evacuated on Tuesday due to the maintenance of the hospital's electrical system impacting operations.  A statement released from the hospital said that they are working to reschedule surgical procedures and relocate patients for care at nearby hospitals.  The Frisco Fire Department, Texas EMFT and the Flower Mound Fire Department were among the agencies who responded to the evacuation tonight.  
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Southern Methodist University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Local Profile

If You See A Bobcat Or Coyote, Here’s What To Do

What should North Texas residents do if they encounter a bobcat or a coyote? The city of Plano has some advice. “Bobcat and coyote sightings are not unusual,” says Steve Stoler, Plano’s media relations director, in a recent video tweet. “While seeing one can be a little startling, it’s important to know that those animals have never attacked a single person in Plano’s history.”
PLANO, TX
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
53K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy