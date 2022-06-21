ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia Rose Bowl win, Sony Michel performance aging like a fine wine

By Wes Blankenship about 6 hours
in the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2018 in Pasadena, California.

I wrote about Sony Michel’s long 75-yard run in the Rose Bowl to recognize the 75 days left until Georgia kicks off its 2022 football season. It looks like the Rose Bowl’s social media team also had Sony on the brain.

I can’t take credit. That belongs solely to Georgia fans.

It all started with this tweet:

Georgia’s Rose Bowl, and Sony Michel’s dominance, more than held its own in the replies

When you consider the great Rose Bowl performances through the years, that’s a mighty fine feather in Georgia football’s cap.

Sony Michel rushed for the game-winner in double-overtime, but he also had 181 yards and two other touchdowns in the 54-48 thriller.

With all of that Georgia football / Sony Michel love in the replies, the Rose Bowl’s twitter account had no choice but to echo what it had heard all day.

Georgia and Sony right up there with Vince Young & Texas, and Ohio State’s thriller vs. Arizona State in 1997

Georgia didn’t win the National Championship after this CFP Semifinal victory for the ages.

But Dawgs fans still look back on it with a nostalgic glow.

I recently spoke with country music artist Ray Fulcher on Outsider’ Marty Smith Podcast.

He didn’t get to attend Georgia’s most recent National Championship victory in person. So he told me that until he gets to see one of those with his own eyes, nothing will top attending that 2018 Rose Bowl in person.

I did attend both games. But it surprised me how much that Rose Bowl, while not a National Championship, feels more like a ‘1B’ than a #2 to the Natty in Indy.

The whole event was just so iconic, so rare, and so special for the Dawgs of Athens.

I’ll never forget it. You won’t, and the Rose Bowl won’t, either.

Does your blood run Red and Black?

