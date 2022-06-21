Arkansas players explain the team's mindset facing College World Series elimination

Andy Altenburger | Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After losing 13-5 to Ole Miss in the quarterfinals at the College World Series, the Arkansas Razorbacks will face elimination later today. It can be difficult to put their own mindsets in perspective now with their season on the line. Following the loss last night, though, the Razorbacks were ready to move on to today.

One of those players was freshman IF Peyton Stovall. Although amidst his first season in college baseball, he spoke as a leader that wants to see a confident Razorback team on Tuesday.

“For me, I think as a whole team, just being confident and just going out there and, yeah, it’s an elimination game. But at the end of the day just relax, have fun and just play loose,” said Stovall. “That’s when we’re at our best. If we’re able to do that, I think we’ll have success tomorrow.”

Arkansas never found their groove yesterday during their loss to Ole Miss. They played seven pitchers yesterday while trying to find the right guy to cool off the Rebel’s bats. They never found it, though, as Ole Miss finished with a 0.276 average and a pair of home runs.

Even with a loss like that fresh in their minds, Arkansas will have to keep their eyes on the prize with another opportunity in front of them. Graduate OF Braydon Webb said it’s all about looking at it from the right point of view.

“It’s all about perspective. We’re blessed to still be here and have the opportunity to go out and compete tomorrow,” said Webb. “Just play our brand of baseball, have some fun. And tomorrow’s a new day.

Their opportunity will come today against fellow SEC West rival Auburn. The Rebels sent the Tigers to the elimination bracket as well, but they survived once already with a victory over Stanford. Even with both teams having an opportunity to face Ole Miss again on the horizon, they’ll have to keep their focus on the here and now. Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn said he wants to make sure his team takes this one step at a time.

“So what did I tell the guys after the game? They played better than us, and we need to move on. You can’t look at the big picture. You have to figure out how to play well tomorrow,” he said. “Got to play well tomorrow. Got to win tomorrow and have a chance to play the next day. That’s our focus, just move on and get to tomorrow night’s game.

The opening pitch for the Razorbacks elimination game is set for tonight at 7 ET on ESPN2. With a quick turnaround for both teams, only one will extend their stay in Omaha.