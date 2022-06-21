ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

WATCH: Charles Barkley takes hilarious shot at Jayson Tatum during ESPN Stanley Cup appearance

By Alex Weber about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GSzNM_0gHFwnXo00
Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Charles Barkley played basketball like a hockey player during his time in the NBA. So it’s no surprise that ESPN hosted Chuck as a guest on its Stanley Cup broadcast. When Barkley visited, the Tampa Bay Lightning scored a goal, which he was asked to break down.

Barkley explained that the Avalanche player had turned the puck over by saying it “was a regular ole Jayson Tatum turnover,” throwing shade at the NBA All-Star and Boston Celtic. Chuck isn’t wrong. Tatum led the league in turnovers in the Playoffs, accumulating 100 giveaways over the course of 24 postseason games. 100 turnovers also marks the all time record in one postseason, surpassing LeBron James’ 94 in 2017-18.

Barkley then went on to give astute analysis of how the Lightning broke down the Avalanche for the lead-taking goal. “Listen,” Chuck demanded, “that’s just a heck of a goal and a heck of a pass,” he said of the score.

Afterward, though, Barkley assured Jayson Tatum that he was just joking and the turnover joke was nothing personal. You can watch for yourself below:

What do we think of Charles Barkley: Hockey Analyst? His breakdown was pretty spot-on right there. That was a heck of a pass leading to a heck of a goal by Ondrej Palat. Now that basketball season is over, Chuck can finally spread his wings and offer up such brilliant perspective on all sports, not just hoops.

Lightning save Stanley Cup hopes with win

With Barkley’s blessing, Tampa Bay continued on their tear throughout the other periods, pouring the goals on the Avalanche to eventually win 6-2. That’s their first win of the series after losing the first two games in Colorado to the Avalanche. The series will stay in Tampa for another game where the Lightning will hope to even up the series before heading back on the road.

This Lightning are the winners of the last two Stanley Cups, in 2020 and 2021. 2022 would represent the three-peat. So history is on the line for the Tampa Bay dynasty.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Ayesha Curry's Outfit Goes Viral At Warriors Parade

Over the last eight years, Steph and Ayesha Curry have made celebrating NBA championships in June a frequent habit. The couple were at the Golden State Warriors' fourth championship parade since 2015, commemorating the team's victory over the Boston Celtics and Steph's performance as NBA Finals MVP. Ayesha was quite...
BOSTON, MA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ayesha Curry Grinds On Steph During Warriors Celebration

Steph Curry won his first-career NBA Finals MVP last week as his Golden State Warriors knocked off the Boston Celtics in six games to claim the NBA title. This was the team's fourth title in just eight seasons, and consequently, it was also Curry's fourth title as an individual. Curry's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry aborts on woman’s kiss attempt at Warriors parade that would have sent Ayesha ballistic

Stephen Curry is the most beloved man in San Francisco right now. But the Golden State Warriors point guard probably had at least one fan beyond infatuated – she wanted to get close to Steph, literally. One woman who was able to get near Steph Curry during the Warriors parade tried to lay one on […] The post Stephen Curry aborts on woman’s kiss attempt at Warriors parade that would have sent Ayesha ballistic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Charles Barkley
FortyEightMinutes

Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft

The NBA Draft is right around the corner and FortyEightMinutes conducted a Mock Draft that included trades for every pick, including several Donovan Mitchell scenarios, one LeBron James deal, and multiple teams moving into the top-10. Below is an excerpt from our 2022 NBA All-Trade Mock Draft: 30 Logical Deals, 30 New Selections. No. 23 Pick Philadelphia 76ers Land Donovan Mitchell in […] The post Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fan Says Stephen Curry Begged Kevin Durant To Join The Warriors To Beat LeBron James, Shannon Sharpe Slams Him By Saying Durant Needed The Warriors To Beat James As Well

One of the biggest topics since the Golden State Warriors won the NBA title has been regarding Kevin Durant and his legacy. KD joining the Warriors in 2016 has been arguably the most controversial move by any NBA superstar and the conversations about how it impacts his legacy and that of the Warriors are never-ending.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Video: Stephen And Ayesha Curry Party Hard At Championship Parade

Stephen Curry was the man of the hour at the Golden State Warriors championship parade held in the Bay Area after the Warriors clinched their 4th championship in 8 years with the core of Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and Coach Steve Kerr. Curry won his first Finals...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Stanley Cups#Espn Stanley Cup#Avalanche#Ondrej Pal
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Destroys Kyrie Irving After It Is Reported That He Has Problems With The Nets: "This Is A Guy That Missed 127 Games Over The Last Three Seasons, And He Thinks That He Deserves A Four-Year Extension... What Nerve, What Gall."

Ever since leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kyrie Irving hasn't found a place where he has truly settled. He tried his luck with the Boston Celtics, but that didn't work out due to his differences with his teammates. Next, he decided to join forces with Kevin Durant and donned the jersey...
NBA
People

Shaquille O'Neal and Ex Shaunie's Relationship Timeline

Shaquille O'Neal had a Hall of Fame-worthy professional basketball career, spanning two decades and six NBA teams. But when it comes to his personal life, the 7-ft., 1-in. center said he has his "regrets" — specifically, the end of his seven-year marriage to Shaunie O'Neal, who has since remarried.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Insider Says Kyrie Irving Might Be Attempting To Create Leverage By Suggesting He Might Leave The Brooklyn Nets As They Reportedly Don't Want To Give Him A Fully Guaranteed Long-Term Contract

The conversation about Kyrie Irving and his future exploded on Monday after a report came out that he might leave the Brooklyn Nets over issues with a new contract. Irving himself posted a cryptic tweet after the news broke, making the situation all the more intriguing for fans who aren't exactly privy to the conversations going on behind the scenes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fadeawayworld.net

Andre Iguodala Shows What A Great Friend He Is After Getting Game Ball From The Celtics To Give To Finals MVP Stephen Curry: “I’m Doing Whatever It Takes To Protect His Legacy"

Andre Iguodala is the embodiment of a veteran leader on the Golden State Warriors. He was the first player the Warriors signed in 2014 with the intention to push for a championship. He has been a mentor to the Warriors trio of Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Stephen Curry since he joined the team.
BOSTON, MA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
53K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy