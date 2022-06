GRAND BOULEVARD — Five community organizations are in line for more than $14 million from the Cook County Gun and Violence Prevention Grant. Brighton Park Neighborhood Council, Friends of the Children Chicago, Kids Above All, Roseland Ceasefire Project and St. Anthony Hospital will receive funding from the county over three years to bolster violence prevention initiatives in their communities, particularly supporting youths. Other grant recipients will be announced later this summer.

