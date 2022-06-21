KSR Today: Summer Solstice, Summer Camp Scuttlebutt and Scott Satterfield

Dr Michael Huang | KSR

Welcome to the longest day of the year. Despite a week of tropical temperatures, summer did not technically begin until 5:13 am this morning in the eastern time zone. We will experience more sunlight today than any other in the year, with the sun not setting across the Commonwealth until well after 9 pm EST.

As you might expect, the changing of the astronomical calendar is bringing more heat. A week after Churchill Downs canceled two days of racing due to extreme heat, the racetrack moved up Wednesday’s first post time to 10:30 am to conclude the races before the heat of the day by 2:20 pm. The dog days of summer are upon us. Prepare accordingly.

Summer Camp Talk

In addition to the heat, summer also brings us the first whispers about the upcoming UK basketball season. While kids and parents attend John Calipari’s basketball camp, they get a chance to watch the Wildcats do work on the hardwood before anyone else. Kyle Tucker shared a few early nuggets. This week I received a few items worth sharing before the team takes its talents to Baha Mar.

Daimion Collins has gotten stronger and gained confidence. He looks “100x better” than last year. People forget that Collins was a Top 20 recruit and McDonald’s All-American. A freshman to sophomore leap was just what the doctor prescribed.

As you probably expect, Jacob Toppin, Sahvir Wheeler and Lance Ware are the team’s vocal leaders.

Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston are as good, if not better, than advertised. Exhibit A:

Holy Trophies, Oscar

Even after seeing the long list of awards for Oscar Tshiebwe, it’s hard to comprehend just how many he won until you put them all in a room together.

Scott Adds Another Tot

Shout out to Scott Satterfield. I didn’t think the guy who whined about Ls Down and tampering had it in him. Desperate times called for desperate measures and it’s working better than expected. Thanks to Scott Clarkson and Adidas, Louisville reeled in its second Top 100 commitment of the 2023 recruiting class, Rueben Owens.

The Cards are in a whole new world, going all in on pay-for-play in the NIL era. There’s no telling what exactly will come from the short term success, but can Satterfield make it to see the long term results that are at least two years away? Investing in at least one or two of those linemen might not be a bad idea.

Stanley Cup gets Competitive

After getting molly-whopped in game two, the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champs bounced back in game three. Returning to Tampa Bay, the Lightning received some vengeance, defeating Colorado 6-2 and preventing a sweep. They’ll return to the ice for game four Wednesday night at 8 pm ET.

Obstacles Overcome

I wrote this post after burning my forearm with a hot iron. Playing hurt, not injured, sometimes sacrifices must be made for the greater good. Don’t worry, BBN. This pain from my keyboard is only temporary. Blogs are forever.

Across the state line, we learned what it takes to reveal a new uniform. Former Mark Stoops staffer Clay Bollinger shared how West Virginia kept its brand new uniforms secret and it wasn’t easy. The drastic steps taken, all in the name of content, are incredible.

Cue Country Roads! Little BTS of our uniform unveil released today 😂

