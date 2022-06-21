ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

KSR Today: Summer Solstice, Summer Camp Scuttlebutt and Scott Satterfield

On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H5gTL_0gHFwdiY00
Dr Michael Huang | KSR

Welcome to the longest day of the year. Despite a week of tropical temperatures, summer did not technically begin until 5:13 am this morning in the eastern time zone. We will experience more sunlight today than any other in the year, with the sun not setting across the Commonwealth until well after 9 pm EST.

As you might expect, the changing of the astronomical calendar is bringing more heat. A week after Churchill Downs canceled two days of racing due to extreme heat, the racetrack moved up Wednesday’s first post time to 10:30 am to conclude the races before the heat of the day by 2:20 pm. The dog days of summer are upon us. Prepare accordingly.

Summer Camp Talk

In addition to the heat, summer also brings us the first whispers about the upcoming UK basketball season. While kids and parents attend John Calipari’s basketball camp, they get a chance to watch the Wildcats do work on the hardwood before anyone else. Kyle Tucker shared a few early nuggets. This week I received a few items worth sharing before the team takes its talents to Baha Mar.

  • Daimion Collins has gotten stronger and gained confidence. He looks “100x better” than last year. People forget that Collins was a Top 20 recruit and McDonald’s All-American. A freshman to sophomore leap was just what the doctor prescribed.
  • As you probably expect, Jacob Toppin, Sahvir Wheeler and Lance Ware are the team’s vocal leaders.
  • Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston are as good, if not better, than advertised. Exhibit A:

Holy Trophies, Oscar

Even after seeing the long list of awards for Oscar Tshiebwe, it’s hard to comprehend just how many he won until you put them all in a room together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rdyoa_0gHFwdiY00
UK Athletics

Scott Adds Another Tot

Shout out to Scott Satterfield. I didn’t think the guy who whined about Ls Down and tampering had it in him. Desperate times called for desperate measures and it’s working better than expected. Thanks to Scott Clarkson and Adidas, Louisville reeled in its second Top 100 commitment of the 2023 recruiting class, Rueben Owens.

The Cards are in a whole new world, going all in on pay-for-play in the NIL era. There’s no telling what exactly will come from the short term success, but can Satterfield make it to see the long term results that are at least two years away? Investing in at least one or two of those linemen might not be a bad idea.

Stanley Cup gets Competitive

After getting molly-whopped in game two, the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champs bounced back in game three. Returning to Tampa Bay, the Lightning received some vengeance, defeating Colorado 6-2 and preventing a sweep. They’ll return to the ice for game four Wednesday night at 8 pm ET.

Obstacles Overcome

I wrote this post after burning my forearm with a hot iron. Playing hurt, not injured, sometimes sacrifices must be made for the greater good. Don’t worry, BBN. This pain from my keyboard is only temporary. Blogs are forever.

Across the state line, we learned what it takes to reveal a new uniform. Former Mark Stoops staffer Clay Bollinger shared how West Virginia kept its brand new uniforms secret and it wasn’t easy. The drastic steps taken, all in the name of content, are incredible.

Cue Country Roads! Little BTS of our uniform unveil released today 😂

Kentucky Sports Radio Returns

After taking the Monday off to observe Juneteenth, Matt Jones and the Kentucky Sports Radio crew are back in action from 10-Noon. Don’t miss it.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

KSR Show Thread, 6/23: Tune in now!

Welcome back to a new day on Kentucky Sports Radio’s morning radio program. Today, Matt Jones and Ryan Lemond are at KSBar and Grille in Lexington for two hours of conversation about the Wildcats. Shannon The Dude is running the board and chiming in from Louisville. You can chime...
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Archie Goodwin, Kyle Wiltjer headline former Wildcats at TBT 2022

The entire 64-team bracket for this summer’s showing of The Basketball Tournament was unveiled on Wednesday afternoon. In what will be the ninth straight year of the event, talented basketball players of all levels and ages will suit up for the single-elimination tournament, which begins on July 16 and runs until the championship on August 2.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
West Virginia State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

First Bracketology for 2022-23 is out and Arkansas is sitting pretty

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has just two players back from last year’s Elite Eight team. But the master of the transfer portal has simply reloaded. With six players in via the portal and six freshmen who make up the No. 2 recruiting class in the country, the Razorbacks are expected to not only be SEC contenders, but on the short list of potential national champions. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi put out his first Bracketology of the offseason and he slotted Arkansas as No. 3 seed. That’s tied for second in the SEC tied with Tennessee, which also earned a No. 3, and behind Kentucky, which was a No. 1 seed. What’s most fun about Arkansas’ seeding is the potential Sweet 16 matchup. Baylor is the second-seed in the region. The two are scheduled to play in January as part of the Big/SEC Challenge and played in the Elite Eight two seasons ago, the year Baylor won the national title. Lunardi has seven SEC teams tabbed for NCAA Tournament selection: Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Auburn, Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida. List Transfer portal finished, here's a look at Arkansas' basketball roster
ARKANSAS STATE
The Spun

ESPN Predicts College Football's Top 5 Future Programs

The "Future Power Rankings" from ESPN take into consideration the next three seasons for the top college football programs. With that said, the latest edition of these rankings have been unveiled. At the top of the list is none other than Alabama. Nick Saban's program remains in excellent shape, especially...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Satterfield
Person
John Calipari
Person
Mark Stoops
The Spun

Jay Bilas Names The Toughest Player He Faced At Duke

On Tuesday, ESPN college hoops analyst and former Duke Blue Devil Jay Bilas took some answered some fan questions via TikTok. One of which, was "where does Len Bias rank in terms of players you played against at Duke?" This got Bilas to thinking, and ultimately sharing the five best...
DURHAM, NC
DawgsDaily

Major WR Target Hints Towards Potential Announcement

The University of Georgia has had little problem recruiting at a premier level across all position under head coach Kirby Smart, I know, breaking news.  Though there's always ways to improve even at a position in which you've been recruiting at an elite level like wide receiver.  When ...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Solstice#Summer Camp Scuttlebutt#Commonwealth#Churchill Downs#Wildcats#Mcdonald
On3.com

Kentucky vs. Bellarmine scheduled for November 29 at Rupp Arena

We have another date to add to Kentucky’s non-conference schedule. Bellarmine just released its 2022-23 slate and, as promised, it includes a trip to Rupp Arena. The Knights will play Kentucky on November 29, the first-ever meeting between the two schools. Scotty Davenport and John Calipari first discussed a...
LEXINGTON, KY
On3.com

Hercy Miller, son of Master P, set to join Louisville basketball team

Hercy Miller, whose father is rapper Master P, is set to join Louisville’s basketball team as a walk-on, On3 has learned. Miller, a 6-foot-3 guard who started his college career at Tennessee State before transferring to Xavier earlier this year, re-entered the transfer portal in May. He didn’t play in any games for Xavier last season.
LOUISVILLE, KY
On3.com

Dave Van Horn discusses Chris Lanzilli's home run, Arkansas' pitching plan Wednesday

Arkansas right fielder Chris Lanzilli added to the lead over Auburn in an elimination game at the College World Series with a two-run home run which immediately followed a close call at second base on Tuesday night. After Auburn unsuccessfully challenged a play earlier in the game, the coaching staff chose not to go to the monitor on a play which would have ended the inning.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Report: NBA Teams Have 1 Main Issue With Chet Holmgren

Chet Holmgren is widely considered as a lock to be a top-three pick in this week's 2022 NBA Draft. His height, length and relative skill as a legit 7-footer have league GMs salivating over the potentially-generational talent. But, according to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, front office leaders have one...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Why Jim Harbaugh says Michigan football has 'awesome vibe' ahead of 2022 season

Michigan Wolverines football is looking to repeat as Big Ten champions, one year after winning its first league title since 2004. The Maize and Blue lost key pieces from last year’s team, and now they’ll have an even bigger target on their back, but head coach Jim Harbaugh is confident the players on the squad understand what it’s going to take to get back to the top.
ANN ARBOR, MI
On3.com

Five-Star S Tony Mitchell names final 4

Five-star safety Tony Mitchell of Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson High has narrowed his list to four schools- Alabama, Texas A&M, Auburn, and Georgia. The 6-foot-2, 190 pounder quickly discussed his finalists. Alabama. “Coach (Nick) Saban is a great coach and the best of the best go there.”. Texas A&M. “I have...
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
53K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy