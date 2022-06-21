Clemson hires former Gamecocks staff member as Director of Basketball Operations

Clemson has added a new member to its staff. (John Byrum/Getty Images)

CLEMSON — Earlier this month, former Clemson basketball director of operations Matt Bucklin left for an assistant coaching job at James Madison.

Tigers head coach Brad Brownell now has Bucklin’s replacement.

Brownell has added former University of South Carolina Director of Operations Andy Assaley to his staff in the same role, Clemson Sports has learned.

Assaley spent the previous 10 years working under former South Carolina head coach Frank Martin. He opted to keep his family in the Palmetto State after Martin accepted the head coaching job at UMass, which worked out well for the Tigers, who then had an opportunity to hire him.

Prior to joining Martin’s staff at South Carolina, Assaley previously worked under Martin at Kansas State.

Assaley’s roles with the Gamecocks included scheduling, travel, equipment, helping out with film reviews and more.

Assaley becomes the third new member to join Brownell’s staff this offseason, joining Billy Donlon and Sean Dixon.

Donlon was hired as Clemson’s associate head coach in April, replacing Antonio Reynolds-Dean, who left for Georgia.

Donlon was previously the head coach at UMKC. He worked with Brownell at UNC Wilmington and Wright State earlier in his career.

Dixon came to Clemson after previously serving as an assistant coach at Middle Tennessee State. He also previously worked as an assistant at his alma mater Presbyterian College and at UNC Asheville.

“This is a great day for Clemson Basketball with the addition of these two coaches to our staff,” Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said in a statement in April. “They bring a tremendous amount of success in their careers as both Division I players and coaches.”