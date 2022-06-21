ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DocuSign CEO Dan Springer steps down

By Jessica Bursztynsky, @jbursz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDocuSign CEO Dan Springer is stepping down in his role after the e-signature software maker lost more than 60% of its value year to date. Chairman of the Board Maggie Wilderotter will serve as interim CEO as the company begins its search for the next executive. DocuSign was able...

