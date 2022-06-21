ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Report: Brooks Koepka to leave PGA Tour for LIV Golf Series

By Nick Schultz about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v9gNH_0gHFwOfl00
Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Add Brooks Koepka to the list of names joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Koepka is the latest name to leave the PGA Tour for LIV, according to The Telegraph’s James Corrigan. As a result, he’ll give up his PGA Tour membership after the organization announced any player leaving for LIV would have to do so.

Koepka, who starred at Florida State before turning professional, was part of the field for the U.S. Open this past weekend — a USGA event, meaning other LIV Golf players could compete. He shot 12-over for the weekend, including a 7-over 77 in the final round on Sunday.

Some of the PGA Tour’s biggest names have joined the LIV Golf series, including Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson. The next LIV Golf tournament is coming up June 30 through July 2 in Portland, Oregon.

More on Brooks Koepka, the LIV Golf Invitational Series

The LIV Golf series has become a polarizing topic across golf as players leave the PGA Tour — regarded as the world’s premier golf tour — to compete in it for big money. Many LIV players competed in the U.S. Open at The Country Club over the weekend, and LIV was one of the biggest storylines during the event.

Johnson is the world’s highest-ranked player to leave the PGA Tour for LIV, coming in as the world’s No. 16 player after the U.S. Open. He signed with LIV for a huge payday, reportedly worth up to $150 million.

Although the PGA Tour is banning LIV players to compete on the tour, the USGA is taking a different stance, allowing non-PGA Tour players to play in its events since the two organizations are related. The PGA Tour competes in USGA-sponsored events, but doesn’t run those tournaments. That’s why players such as Johnson, DeChambeau and Mickelson were able to play over the weekend.

Now, Koepka is joining that list.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022

Phil Mickelson is an American professional golfer. He is one of the winningest golfers ever as he won 45 events on the PGA Tour including three Masters Tournaments (2004, 2006, 2010), two PGA Championships (2005, 2021), and one Open Championship (2013). His 2021 PGA Championship victory made him the oldest major championship winner in history […] The post Phil Mickelson’s Net Worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Rory McIlroy’s stunned reaction to Brooks Koepka LIV Golf Decision ahead of Travelers Championship

Brooks Koepka became the latest player to walk back his previous statements and agree to join LIV Golf, despite having stated his intentions to remain on the PGA Tour. That didn’t sit too well with Rory McIlroy, who continued to blast LIV Golf when asked about Koepka’s sudden defection to the upstart league, which is backed by Greg Norman and Saudi Arabia’s public investment fund. Ahead of the Travelers Championship, McIlroy weighed in on Koepka’s decision, via Sky Sports, and he didn’t hold back.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
ClutchPoints

Scottie Scheffler gets real on his price to Leave PGA Tour, join LIV Golf ahead of Travelers Championship

Scottie Scheffler is currently the number one ranked golfer in the world, per the Official World Golf Ranking website. Naturally, LIV Golf would love to have someone of his caliber join their circuit. LIV Golf has already seen the likes of Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChambeau join their tour. So could […] The post Scottie Scheffler gets real on his price to Leave PGA Tour, join LIV Golf ahead of Travelers Championship appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is arguably the GOAT of golf. Other than holding tens of records on the PGA Tour, Tiger has also won 15 major championships during his legendary career, already earning an induction to the World Golf Hall of Fame. While Woods has rejuvenated his career over the last few years, he has had a […] The post Tiger Woods’ girlfriend Erica Herman appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORLANDO, FL
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
ESPN

Trevor Immelman to replace Nick Faldo as lead golf analyst for CBS

CROMWELL, Conn. -- Nick Faldo is leaving after 16 years as the lead golf analyst for CBS Sports. In his place will be another former Masters champion. CBS announced Tuesday that Trevor Immelman of South Africa, who won the 2008 Masters and will captain the International team for this year's Presidents Cup, will step in for Faldo starting next year.
GOLF
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry aborts on woman’s kiss attempt at Warriors parade that would have sent Ayesha ballistic

Stephen Curry is the most beloved man in San Francisco right now. But the Golden State Warriors point guard probably had at least one fan beyond infatuated – she wanted to get close to Steph, literally. One woman who was able to get near Steph Curry during the Warriors parade tried to lay one on […] The post Stephen Curry aborts on woman’s kiss attempt at Warriors parade that would have sent Ayesha ballistic appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Golf Digest

Max Homa and Collin Morikawa exchange fiery Twitter barbs … about how to pour milk and cereal

Maui wowie, what a Tuesday morning it was on Golf Twitter when—just over 24 hours removed from one of the great final rounds in U.S. Open history—we all woke up to reports that Brooks Koepka and Collin Morikawa were the next PGA Tour birdies to fly the coop. As it turned out, only half of that was true, as Morikawa took aim at the Fake Dramatized News Media for all but confirming what he had pretty much debunked.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lynch: The Saudis put a horse’s head in Brooks Koepka’s bed. He couldn’t refuse their offer

CROMWELL, Connecticut — Somewhere over the last few days — since back when he was telling friends that he was emphatically out on the LIV Golf series — Brooks Koepka found a metaphorical horse’s head in his bed, an offer he couldn’t refuse from the Saudi dismemberment enthusiasts behind the breakaway circuit. Since Koepka does not suffer fools gladly and has been vocally contemptuous of LIV Golf’s leading figures — Greg Norman, Phil Mickelson and Golf Saudi CEO Majed Al Sorour — we must assume the offer was sufficiently high for him to sleep soundly.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf World#Professional Golf#Florida State#Liv Golf#The Country Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ highly-suspicious photo from Dubs’ parade party goes completely viral

The Golden State Warriors players had a lot of fun during Monday’s championship parade, and it appears that their celebrations went well into the night. It also seems like Andrew Wiggins had much more fun than his other teammates. A highly-suspicious photo of the Warriors All-Star is currently making its rounds on social media. One […] The post Warriors star Andrew Wiggins’ highly-suspicious photo from Dubs’ parade party goes completely viral appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Golf odds: Upstart LIV Golf offers insane bonus for every round

LIV Golf is the latest start-up professional sports league, and its next event is scheduled for June 30-July 2 at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Ore. Let's take a look at what the new league is promising as it attempts to lure golfers, fans and sponsors away from the PGA Tour.
PORTLAND, OR
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
60K+
Followers
53K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy