Report: Brooks Koepka to leave PGA Tour for LIV Golf Series

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Add Brooks Koepka to the list of names joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Koepka is the latest name to leave the PGA Tour for LIV, according to The Telegraph’s James Corrigan. As a result, he’ll give up his PGA Tour membership after the organization announced any player leaving for LIV would have to do so.

Koepka, who starred at Florida State before turning professional, was part of the field for the U.S. Open this past weekend — a USGA event, meaning other LIV Golf players could compete. He shot 12-over for the weekend, including a 7-over 77 in the final round on Sunday.

Some of the PGA Tour’s biggest names have joined the LIV Golf series, including Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson. The next LIV Golf tournament is coming up June 30 through July 2 in Portland, Oregon.

More on Brooks Koepka, the LIV Golf Invitational Series

The LIV Golf series has become a polarizing topic across golf as players leave the PGA Tour — regarded as the world’s premier golf tour — to compete in it for big money. Many LIV players competed in the U.S. Open at The Country Club over the weekend, and LIV was one of the biggest storylines during the event.

Johnson is the world’s highest-ranked player to leave the PGA Tour for LIV, coming in as the world’s No. 16 player after the U.S. Open. He signed with LIV for a huge payday, reportedly worth up to $150 million.

Although the PGA Tour is banning LIV players to compete on the tour, the USGA is taking a different stance, allowing non-PGA Tour players to play in its events since the two organizations are related. The PGA Tour competes in USGA-sponsored events, but doesn’t run those tournaments. That’s why players such as Johnson, DeChambeau and Mickelson were able to play over the weekend.

Now, Koepka is joining that list.