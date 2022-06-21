ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs' Sean Newcomb: Clears waivers

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

The Cubs outrighted Newcomb to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Maddie Lee of the...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Jason Heyward sitting for Cubs on Thursday

Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Heyward will move to the bench on Thursday with Nelson Velazquez starting in right field. Velazquez will bat eighth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Velazquez for 6.8...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Alfonso Rivas sitting for Cubs on Thursday

Chicago Cubs infielder Alfonso Rivas is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rivas will move to the bench on Thursday with P.J. Higgins starting at first base. Higgins will bat ninth versus left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pirates. numberFire's models project Higgins for 10.5...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Seby Zavala catching for Chicago on Tuesday

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Zavala will catch for right-hander Dylan Cease on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Kevin Gausman and the Blue Jays. Reese McGuire moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Zavala for...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

White Sox's Seby Zavala sitting Wednesday

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Ross Stripling and the Toronto Blue Jays. Zavala is heading back to the bench after going 0-for-3 with a walk on Tuesday. Reese McGuire is catching for Lucas Giolito and batting sixth Wednesday afternoon. Yasmani Grandal (back) is still on the 10-day injured list.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Yu Darvish pitches Manny Machado-less Padres past D-backs

Yu Darvish allowed one run over seven innings, substitute third baseman Ha-Seong Kim had a tiebreaking, two-run single and the San Diego Padres defeated the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1 on Monday. Jake Cronenworth and Trent Grisham hit solo homers for the Padres, who played without Manny Machado. The star third...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes: Cleared of major injury

Hayes (shoulder) is only sore after a collision at home plate to close Thursday's game against the Cubs, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Hayes scored in dramatic fashion to win the game for Pittsburgh in the bottom of the 10th inning, but he stayed down after colliding with Willson Contreras. Despite the positive news, Hayes will be evaluated in the morning, which should provide a better idea of his availability for the team's weekend series against the Rays.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Eric Stout: Traded to Pirates

The Pirates acquired Stout from the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. After being designated for assignment by the Cubs on Thursday, Stout will stay within the division and join the Pirates' 40-man roster. The reliever appeared in two games with the Cubs last week, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out six in 3.2 frames. Since the Pirates already have a full 26-man active roster, Stout will likely report to Triple-A Indianapolis and work out of the bullpen.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Eric Lauer: Yields five runs in loss

Lauer (6-3) allowed five runs on six hits and a walk with five strikeouts in six innings, taking the loss Wednesday versus the Cardinals. Lauer's start was bookended by two-run home runs -- he gave up one to Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning and another to Nolan Arenado in the sixth. The long ball has become a problem for Lauer recently, as he's allowed eight across his last three starts. Those recent struggles have pushed his ERA up to 3.89 with a 1.19 WHIP and 77:23 K:BB across 74 innings overall. The southpaw is lined up for a road start versus the Rays next week.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Athletics' Cristian Pache: On bench Wednesday

Pache isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners. Pache started in the last two games and went 2-for-5 with a double and two strikeouts. Ramon Laureano is shifting to center field while Chad Pinder starts in right.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Daniel Norris: Out with finger injury

The Cubs placed Norris on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a left index finger strain, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Right-hander Adrian Sampson was promoted from Triple-A Iowa to replace Norris on the 26-man active roster and serve as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen. Norris likely came away with the injury at some point during his appearance in Wednesday's 14-5 win over the Pirates, when he served up four runs -- all unearned -- on one hit and one walk over an inning of relief.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Scratched from lineup

Peralta (back) was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup against the Padres. Peralta was originally expected to return from his back injury, but he appears to still be dealing with lower-back tightness. The Diamondbacks have an off day Thursday, which potentially influenced their decision to keep him out one more day. Peralta was replaced in the lineup by Jordan Luplow and can be considered day-to-day.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

David Peralta (back) scratched Wednesday for Diamondbacks, Jordan Luplow added

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta (back) has been scratched from Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Mike Clevinger and the San Diego Padres. Peralta was originally set to return from his back injury, but he is apparently still bothered by it. The Diamondbacks have an off day Thursday, so Peralta's next opportunity to play will be on Friday. Jordan Luplow replaced Peralta in the lineup to play left field and bat sixth.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Mariners' Ty France: X-rays negative

France (arm) underwent an X-ray following Thursday's game against the Athletics that came back negative, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Manager Scott Servais said Thursday that the team is "cautiously optimistic" about France's status following his early departure Thursday, but he'll undergo an MRI on Friday to help determine the severity of his injury. If France is forced to miss time, Kevin Padlo and Luis Torrens should see increased playing time at first base.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Adrian Sampson: Recalled Thursday

Sampson was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Sampson struck out five in 4.2 scoreless innings against Atlanta on Sunday but was sent down by the Cubs a day later. However, the right-hander will rejoin the major-league bullpen after Daniel Norris (finger) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Sampson should be available to serve as a long reliever out of the Cubs' bullpen if needed.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Elias Diaz: Slugs three-run homer

Diaz went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer Wednesday against the Marlins. Diaz took Louis Head yard in the ninth inning to tally his fourth homer of the season. After failing to go deep for a 25-start stretch between May 1 and June 15, Diaz has hit a home run in back-to-back games. He's hitting a disappointing .216/.269/.333 for the season and has started only five of the team's last 12 games as a result.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Re-enters lineup as DH

Marte (hamstring) will serve as Arizona's designated hitter and No. 3 batter in Tuesday's game in San Diego. Though he'll be eased back into action in a non-defensive role, Marte demonstrated enough progress in his recovery from a left hamstring strain to put an end to his four-game absence. Arizona will likely see how Marte's hamstring responds to any baserunning he might do Tuesday before deciding whether he's fit to return to the field at his normal spot at second base in Wednesday's series finale.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Misses rehab start

Cabrera (elbow) didn't make his rehab start Wednesday with Triple-A Jacksonville as originally planned after he had to tend to a personal matter, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. The Marlins don't believe Cabrera will be away from the Triple-A club for more than a day or two, but his...
MIAMI, FL

