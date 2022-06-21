Players who will define Clemson’s 2022 season: Trenton Simpson

Howdy folks, your friendly neighborhood STS historian is back for my summer series. This year I’m doing position group Mount Rushmore. This is where I have to try to pick the four guys who would be on a Mount Rushmore for their position from all, and I mean all, of Clemson football history. As usual, some positions are historically deeper than others and therefore more challenging. The fun is they become that much more debatable, particularly when you consider different eras and such. For example, it is quite possible that Kelly Bryant was better than every quarterback from Steve Fuller to Woody Dantzler but was only a starter for a year and four games. It just so happened a Rushmore guy came to town and took the job.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO