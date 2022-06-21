ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Players who will define Clemson’s 2022 season: Trenton Simpson

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are just 76 days until the start of the 2022 Clemson season, and we have the ACC Kickoff, Clemson media days, and fall camp all between now and then. In this series, we will take a...

Dark Territory Time Machine Article: Mount Rushmore - Clemson Quarterbacks

Howdy folks, your friendly neighborhood STS historian is back for my summer series. This year I’m doing position group Mount Rushmore. This is where I have to try to pick the four guys who would be on a Mount Rushmore for their position from all, and I mean all, of Clemson football history. As usual, some positions are historically deeper than others and therefore more challenging. The fun is they become that much more debatable, particularly when you consider different eras and such. For example, it is quite possible that Kelly Bryant was better than every quarterback from Steve Fuller to Woody Dantzler but was only a starter for a year and four games. It just so happened a Rushmore guy came to town and took the job.
Another Clemson player announces transfer to South Carolina

After recently deciding to leave the program in the wake of Monte Lee’s firing, another Clemson baseball player is switching sides of the in-state rivalry. Sophomore pitcher Ricky Williams announced via social media Wednesday his intention to transfer to South Carolina. Williams is the third former Clemson player to do so since Lee was relieved of his duties as the Tigers’ coach late last month, joining Dylan Brewer and Jonathan French.
Clemson Looking to Continue Recruiting Momentum, Latest on Peter Woods

View the original article to see embedded media. Dabo Swinney is in the midst of arguably his best month to date with regard to recruiting. The Tigers have picked up nine verbal commitments this month, and currently have one of the best classes in the nation. Oh, and the momentum the program has built due to the big recruiting event held the first weekend in June looks like it could carry on a little while longer.
Basketball: Tigers opening generating plenty of interest, despite the lateness

COMMERCE — Despite the late timing in the coach hiring season, there’s been plenty of interest in the suddenly open head coaching position at Commerce. Nearly two dozen applications have been received by Commerce Principal and Athletic Director William Smith to replace Russ Gregg, who resigned on Thursday to take a similar position at Greenwood High School in Greenwood, S.C.
Bell resigns after one month as head football coach at Laurens Academy

After announcing a successor to Todd Kirk as head football coach at Laurens Academy on May 19, the Crusaders now find themselves once again in the market for a head coach. According to Laurens Academy, varsity football Coach Stacy Bell informed the school on Sunday night that he was resigning to take a position at a different school. Athletic Director Travis Plowden shared the news with the team Monday morning at workouts.
Friends Reel in South Carolina Record Walleye in Upstate

The S.C. Department of Natural Resources recently certified a state-record walleye caught in the Upstate.Chris Edlund, of Spartanburg, and Dave Starzek, of Greer, caught a 10-pound, 1.44-ounce walleye from Lake Tugalo in Oconee County on May 29. Edlund pulled the fish in and is the angler on record, while Starzek netted the fish.
South Carolina Restaurant Among Best Brunch Spots in the Country

Craving brunch? We may have just found you a new spot to try out in South Carolina. New rankings show that one South Carolina restaurant ranks as one of the best spots to grab brunch in the nation. According to The State, SELECT restaurant in Greer, South Carolina made the...
Coroner: Deputy shot in line of duty dies

Duke Energy is donating more than $63,000 to emergency preparedness efforts in Greenville County. We know temperatures are hot so we're taking a look at some fun ways to cool off this summer. Tapas & Tinis annual Summer Soiree. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. An exciting event kicking off the...
Chick-fil-A testing new express drive-thru at select Greenville locations

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Chick-fil-A is testing a new express drive-thru lane solely for mobile orders at a limited number of restaurants in the Greenville area. Customers who order on the mobile app can bypass the traditional drive-thru line to pick up their meal with new express lane, according to Chick-fil-A.
‘Higher-end’ resale shop opening in Piedmont

PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – A “higher-end” resale shop is opening in Piedmont. Threads of Hope resale shop is officially opening at 10 a.m. Saturday. Officials said proceeds help a sponsor, Auction for a Kaws Rescue (AFAK). AFAK is a non-profit founded in Greenville in 2012 and now helps support rescue organizations across the state. Threads […]
Fallen Spartanburg deputy memorial

Spartanburg community gathers to pay their respects to Deputy Aldridge who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, June 21. A Spartanburg County deputy was shot and killed while responding to a call on June 21. Updated: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:35 AM UTC. A look at the...
NGU Former Student Dies in Line of Duty

North Greenville University will lower flags on both the Tigerville and Greer campuses to half-mast from Wednesday evening to sunrise Monday, June 27, in memory of former student Austin Derek Aldridge. Deputy Aldridge, who served with the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, died Tuesday evening, June 21, after suffering a gunshot while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Spartanburg earlier that afternoon.
