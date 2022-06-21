ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

"Nonpartisan" tax-exempt GOP-linked group accused of illegal multimillion "dark money" scheme

By Igor Derysh
Salon
Salon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4707dD_0gHFuefh00

A Virginia group that bills itself as a "nonprofit, nonpartisan" watchdog group has illegally solicited millions while pushing Republican-aligned messaging, according to a complaint filed by a watchdog organization on Thursday.

Americans for Public Trust, which bills itself as an ethics watchdog, is illegally fundraising in Virginia, according to a complaint filed by the Campaign for Accountability, a nonprofit watchdog group, to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the commonwealth's attorney for the city of Alexandria, where APT is based.

"For a group that claims to be a watchdog, you'd think that APT would have its own house in order, but that appears not to be the case," Michelle Kuppersmith, the executive director of Campaign for Accountability, said in a statement to Salon. "If Virginia officials confirm that APT has in fact been soliciting dark money in the state illegally, they should—as APT's website puts it—'ensure that those who disregard the rule of law are held responsible.'"

APT denied any wrongdoing in response to the complaint.

"Americans for Public Trust is fully compliant with state charitable laws," Caitlin Sutherland, the group's executive director, said in an email to Salon.

APT, which describes itself as an "independent" organization that is "dedicated to restoring trust in government," focuses largely on targeting Democrats with election ethics complaints.

The group was founded in 2020 by Sutherland, the former research director for the National Republican Congressional Committee who previously worked at the Mitch McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund. Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt served as the group's outside counsel and was branded the "Nevada version of Rudy Giuliani" after leading former President Donald Trump's failed efforts to overturn his election loss (he is already threatening to file lawsuits challenging 2022 votes that haven't been cast). Annie Talley, the group's president, was a "trusted aide" to Trump and shepherded Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's nomination as deputy White House counsel.

Along with Federal Election Commission complaints targeting Democrats like Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., and former North Carolina Senate candidate Cal Cunningham, the group has spent a lot of money to sink Democrats. APT joined with right-wing groups Heritage Action for America and the Judicial Crisis Network to launch a failed $2 million-plus campaign aimed at sinking Biden's nominations of Health and Human Resources Secretary Xavier Becerra and Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta. And it funded a recent ad attacking Biden and his administration that is indistinguishable from Republican-funded ads.

A complaint filed earlier this year by End Citizens United, a group that supports campaign finance reform, called on the IRS to revoke the group's tax-exempt status by violating the agency's ban on political activity with "unsupported and misleading" political attack ads.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

The Campaign for Accountability filed a separate complaint on Thursday with the state accusing APT of "ongoing violations" of the state's law on soliciting contributions.

State law requires charitable organizations to file a registration statement with the Office of Charitable and Regulatory Programs prior to any solicitation. APT has publicly stated that it solicits contributions in Virginia but the state's Charitable Organization Database "contains no record of Americans for Public Trust ever filing such a registration statement in the more than two years that it has been in operation," Campaign for Accountability said in a complaint to Joseph Guthrie, the commissioner of the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, that it shared exclusively with Salon.

"Moreover, it appears Americans for Public Trust may have illegally solicited millions of dollars in contributions since it began operations in 2020," the complaint said, raising questions about the group's fundraising practices. The group projected that it would raise about $1.65 million in 2020 and proved "remarkably prescient," the complaint said, when it raised $1.489 million despite being in operation for less than a year. The group received $900,000 of that from a single anonymous contribution through Donor Trust, which has been described as the "dark-money ATM of the conservative movement."

The complaint called on the state to investigate APT for potential violations of the law and seek the "maximum penalties permitted by law."

"Given the length of time that APT has been operating in violation" of the law and the "extremely large amounts of money involved," the group also called for the Attorney for the City of Alexandria to "enjoin APT from continuing to solicit and collect contributions and for any other relief that the court may deem appropriate."

Meanwhile, APT's influence continues to grow thanks to its fundraising prowess. The group in a filing to the IRS projected that it would raise about $2 million in 2022. APT has already spent about $1.8 million on ad buys, according to data from End Citizens United, with more than $482,000 of that going toward promoting a "thinly veiled partisan misinformation operation," The Daily Beast's Roger Sollenberger reported. But as a 501(C)3 "social welfare charity," the group is "absolutely prohibited from directly or indirectly participating in, or intervening in, any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for elective public office."

Tiffany Muller, the president of End Citizens United, called APT's political ads the "height of hypocrisy."

"APT exists for one reason and one reason alone: to help the Republican Party win elections. It's the height of hypocrisy for this GOP group to launch false political attacks about corruption and unethical behavior, while inappropriately receiving tax benefits as a charitable nonprofit," she said in a statement. "This organization is run by political operatives and Adam Laxalt, a Republican politician with a history of trouble with the law, so it should come as no surprise that they would try to skirt the rules."

Comments / 69

Mark Chase
2d ago

"Americans for Public Trust is fully compliant with state charitable laws..." I'll bet they are. And as I keep saying, Laws are created for people who can't afford to break them by people who can. Any guesses to which loopholes they are using to take advantage of those laws?

Reply
6
+1 Guest
2d ago

YOU can ACCUSE, allege, and defame ALL YOU WANT !!! But you had better have PROOF or expect to be sued in court for damages in the amount of BILLIONS of dollars!!!!

Reply(32)
9
Nikki R
2d ago

Another right wing scammer outfit playing game with the law and taxes.

Reply
27
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salon

Largest-ever Medicare premium hikes: Biden just handed a huge “gift to McConnell” ahead of midterms

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. The Biden administration quietly announced last week that it will leave in place one of the largest-ever Medicare premium hikes for the remainder of 2022, despite federal health officials' decision to restrict coverage of the expensive and potentially ineffective Alzheimer's drug that drove the increase.
U.S. POLITICS
Salon

Despite video evidence, Republicans rush to defend GOP lawmaker who gave Capitol tour on eve of riot

On Wednesday, the January 6 committee released bombshell footage revealing that Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., may have provided a Capitol tour just ahead of the insurrection to a man who appears to have participated in that very insurrection, lending more credence to the Democratic-backed claim that the GOP lawmakers led reconnaissance tours before the insurgency was carried out.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Michigan State Police gets warrants to seize voting machines and election records in investigation into whether Trump allies gained access to ballot boxes

State police in Michigan have obtained warrants to seize voting equipment and election-related records in at least three towns and one county in the past six weeks, police records show, widening the largest known investigation into unauthorized attempts by allies of former President Donald Trump to access voting systems. The...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Alexandria, VA
Alexandria, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
The Independent

FBI raids homes and new subpoenas issued as January 6 committee pushes back hearings over fresh evidence

Federal agents issued new subpoenas regarding the January 6 riot at the US Capitol and raided the homes of two people involved in the plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election, The Washington Post reported. The FBI confirmed to The Post that it conducted authorised law enforcement activity at the home of Brad Carver, who allegedly signed a document to be a Trump elector, as well as Thomas Lane, who worked on Trump’s effort to overturn the election in Arizona and New Mexico.Other would-be participants in former president Donald Trump’s scheme to send an alternate slate of electors to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Lucy Mcbath
Person
Xavier Becerra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Campaign#Campaign Finance Reform#Irs#Gop#Republican#Americans#Apt#Democrats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder who refused to certify election results sentenced for joining Capitol riot

A county official in New Mexico whose refusal to certify recent election results relies on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines has been sentenced for his role in the riots at the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – was sentenced on 17 June to 14 days in jail, including time already served, and was fined $3,000 with one year of supervised release and 60 hours of community service.He was convicted earlier this year on misdemeanor charges of entering a restricted area but was acquitted of disorderly conduct. Video footage during...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
133K+
Followers
17K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy