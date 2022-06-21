Irrigation companies to burn ditches near Hershey through Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Families 1st Partnership is pleased to announce that Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation has approved their proposal for funds to support Project Connect. Project Connect is a one-stop resources fair for families or individuals to learn about local social service organizations. The event will be held on August 4, 2022 1-6 pm at the North Platte Senior Center. The funds awarded will be used to purchase items for diaper kits and cleaning kits for those who are in need of such items.

