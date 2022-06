For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. Are we excited about a water pitcher? Yes, we are. Earlier in 2021, Food52 purchased the Scandinavian cookware brand Dansk, and the food blog just announced its first major release from that purchase: the re-release of Dansk's Købenstyle Wrapped Handle Water Pitcher. According to Food52, these pitchers — originally designed in 1956 — can sell for over $225 in vintage markets, but with the reissue of this archival piece, it's just $95 and available in four of its original colors: red, teal, yellow and white. It's sold out now, but definitely sign up to be notified when it's back in stock.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO