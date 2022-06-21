ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Volunteers needed to clean up North Lake Park stream on Saturday, June 25

By Special to Richland Source
richlandsource.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANSFIELD -- Residents, groups, and organizations are invited to meet at North Lake Park on Saturday, June 25, at 9 a.m. to clean up the stream going south as part of the city's Stream Outreach Program...

www.richlandsource.com

Comments / 4

Jacob Borders
2d ago

this is a prison city, no reason those inmates can't do this. we pay for their food and housing, the least they can do is clean up the place they are ruining

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crawfordcountynow.com

Morrow County cleans up following two tornadoes

MOUNT GILEAD — The National Weather Service has confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County last week. The first tornado, an EF-1, touched down at approximately 11:11 p.m. June 13 near Chesterville and moved southeast into Knox County before breaking apart near Cochran Road. The total path of...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Section of Devonwood Road closed in Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- Due to water main repairs, the city of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed. Devonwood Road from Redwood Road to Clifton. Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan...
MANSFIELD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mansfield, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Mansfield, OH
Mansfield, OH
Government
sciotopost.com

Mayflies Swarm to Port Clinton, Horde So Big it is Seen on Radar

LAKE ERIE – Mayflies swarm Port Clinton from May to Early July in an epidemic natural fashion. Mayflies live most of their lives underwater towards the end of their life cycle they hatch wings and fly just to reproduce and die about 24 hours later. Adult Mayflies do not have mouths or digestion systems!
PORT CLINTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion seamstress at home with “heartwarming” project

GALION – A Galion seamstress is spreading joy by “sowing” it – one heart at a time. Jennifer Fried creates quilted hearts for “I Found A Quilted Heart,” a community of volunteers around the world who stitch fabric hearts, then leave them in public places to brighten the days of strangers who eventually find them.
GALION, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Stream#Stream Outreach Program
morrowcountysentinel.com

3 tornadoes impact Ohio, 2 in Morrow County

MOUNT GILEAD— Damage and the path of debris to a Chesterfield farm across from Maple Grove Cemetery is evident after two tornadoes touched down in Morrow County the night of June 13. Keith Sparks flew over Morrow County surveying the damages. The EF-1 tornadoes, with approximately 105 mph winds, touched down between 11:17 p.m., northeast of Mount Gilead, and 11:22 p.m. near Chesterville, according to the National Weather Service in Cleveland. As of Sunday night, some residents were still without power. A third tornado touched down in Richland County near Butler at approximately 11:33 p.m. All three tornadoes caused significant tree damage and some property damage. Sparks has been flying 10 years. The US Army retiree and Mount Gilead resident offers sightseeing tours. For more on last week’s storm, see coverage beginning on Page 4.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
Galion Inquirer

Pickle Run Festival on the horizon, larger than ever

GALION — The annual Pickle Run Festival is scheduled for July 1-2 at Heise Park and offers something for everyone. The catchy name originates from a tale about a local businessman who supposedly dumped bad pickles into a local creek in the 1890s. Sarah Capretta is in her eighth...
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Downtown Mansfield Scavenger Hunt returns on July 1

MANSFIELD – Back by popular demand, the Downtown Mansfield Scavenger Hunt is returning this July! From July 1 to Aug. 5, families can search for this year’s chosen carrousel animal, Pete the Pirate Cat, hidden in downtown businesses. Prizes can be claimed after finding the hidden animal 10...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Facebook
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Pickup truck crashes into BMV in downtown Mansfield

No one was injured Thursday when a Ford F-150 pickup truck crashed into the front of the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles at 15-17 E. Temple Court at around 9:15 a.m. Mansfield police and fire were on the scene and the truck was eventually removed from the front of the building by Shelly Smith & Sons Towing. Ironically, the accident came on the same morning Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine had a press conference to announce the "launch of several new innovative online services that will make it easier and more convenient to interact with the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles."
MANSFIELD, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland council members upset with excessive speeding throughout city

ASHLAND — Ashland City Council is fed up with the excessive speeding that's drawing the ire of numerous residents in local neighborhoods. Council members Dennis Miller, Jason Chio, Dan Lawson and Angela Woodward listed various streets where they have received complaints recently — naming Liberty Street, Mifflin Avenue, Troy Road, Virginia Avenue and Ohio Street.
ASHLAND, OH
wksu.org

Unlikely Northeast Ohio site gets state grant for hazardous waste cleanup

The State of Ohio has awarded grants to clean up contamination at the former Walton Hills Ford Stamping plant, Ford’s Brook Park plant, and the BFGoodrich Power Plant in Akron. These are part of a $350 million effort this year to remediate contaminated brownfields for future uses. One of those brownfield sites may come as a surprise.
AKRON, OH
News-Herald.com

Dinner aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad a suitable celebration

A dinner aboard the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad was the setting when four onetime News-Herald colleagues recently reunited. It had been at least 30 years since most of us had worked together and, except for me, all had moved on to other employment as writers. But now our former editor had moved back to Ohio, and we wanted to reconnect.
AKRON, OH
WLWT 5

Man who had eye removed adopts one-eyed cat from Ohio shelter

MANSFIELD, Ohio — A man and a cat he rescued from an Ohio shelter share a special bond because they have something in common – they both have one eye. Staff members at the Humane Society of Richland County said a man named Dylan felt an instant connection with a fluffy cat one-eyed cat named Martin. Dylan had his left eye removed in early June and Martin the cat also had his right eye removed four days after Dylan.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Canton Public Health Issues Air Advisory for Stark

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Public Health has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Stark County. The Air Quality Index has jumped into the 100-plus range a few times in the last 24 hours, as of Wednesday afternoon when the advisory was issued. The offending...
CANTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Andrew Ralph Sweet

Andrew Ralph Sweet, 60, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Andrew was born on June 9, 1962 in Stanton, California to the late Jack and Patricia (Brown) Sweet. He graduated from Mansfield Christian High School as a member of the class of 1980. He...
MANSFIELD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy